Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
KAAL-TV
OCSO provides update on Tia Arleth suspicious death investigation
UPDATE: Rochester and Olmsted County law enforcement revealed the identity of the Rochester man suspected of causing the death of 28-year-old Tia Arleth and hiding her body in Haverhill Township over the summer. Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, faces charges of 3rd-degree homicide and interference with a dead body. —PREVIOUS STORY—
Update Planned Thursday in Rochester Suspicious Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department plan to provide an update Thursday afternoon on a suspicious death investigation that began this past summer. Authorities responded to a farm east of Rochester after a man mowing grass discovered the body of 28-year-old Tia...
Rochester Cemetery Vandalized on Halloween Night
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Clean-up is underway at the Calvary Cemetery in northeast Rochester after it was vandalized on Halloween night. A statement from the Diocese of Winona-Rochester says several graves and the columbarium were defaced with what was described as “hateful and obscene graffiti.” Bishop Robert Barron expressed his outrage towards the vandalism and pledged to bless and re-consecrate the final resting places once the repair work is completed.
KAAL-TV
Sheriff’s office investigating assault at Stewartville HS
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they are investigating an assault in the Stewartville High School parking lot from earlier this week. The sheriff’s office is awaiting an injury report to determine what charges may be appropriate. According to Capt. James...
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
One dead after Goodhue County fire
ZUMBROTA, Minn. — An elderly person was declared dead at the scene of a fire that sparked in Wanamingo on Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police said crews were called to 630 5th Street West after a fire alarm sounded around 1:15 p.m. Emergency dispatchers confirmed that the smoke detector was going off in the home and said a neighbor could see smoke.
Deputies Respond to Student Fight at Stewartville High School
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that was reported at the Stewartville High School Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was dispatched to the school shortly before 11:30 Wednesday morning. The deputy was then shown two videos being shared on social media that depicted a 16-year-old female student being assaulted by three other teenage girls.
Multiple Meth Busts Extend Rochester Man’s Prison Time
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his latest drug-related conviction. 33-year-old Alec Southwick was given the 128-month prison term as part of a plea agreement to charges stemming from his arrest in May of last year. Under the terms of the plea deal, Southwick admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a first-degree count involving the sale of drugs and three other felony drug charges connected to a drug bust in February of this year.
KIMT
No injuries reported from Rochester hotel fire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in a Rochester hotel. The Fire Department was called to the Broadway Plaza Hotel around 5:30 pm for a report of smoke in the lobby. Firefighters investigated and say they found flames and smoke coming from a skyway wall on the second floor.
KIMT
Duct tape, a dolly and a tarp: How investigators made an arrest in the death of Tia Arleth
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 41-year-old man with a criminal history is facing charges in the death of Tia Arleth, including supplying fentanyl which authorities say contributed to her death and for allegedly moving her corpse. Timothy Loftus, of Rochester, has been in custody since July 15 on other charges,...
KAAL-TV
New process for identifying human trafficking in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County is joining in on the fight to combat human trafficking in southeastern Minn. In a decision approved Tues., the county is creating a new initiative to identify these incidents and protect survivors. From Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022, 184 people in southeastern minn....
Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
KAAL-TV
1 dead in Zumbrota house fire Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – One person has died in a house fire in Zumbrota Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police say they were notified of a fire alarm just after 1 p.m. at 630 5th St. W. A neighbor confirmed to Goodhue County dispatch that smoke was coming from the home.
Rochester Man Charged With Woman’s Overdose Death
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been charged in connection with the death of a Rochester woman whose body was found this past summer at a remote site on a farm east of Rochester. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court charges 41-year-old Timothy Loftus with...
Rochester man charged in death of woman found dead under a tarp
Source: Help to honor Tia"Peace"Arleth on GoFundMe. Prosecutors charged a 41-year-old Rochester man Thursday in connection with the death of a 28-year-old woman found dead under a tarp in rural Olmsted County in June. Tia M. Arleth was reported missing the week before her severely decomposed body was discovered by...
KAAL-TV
Previous convictions to factor in to Mims trial
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man accused of armed robberies at multiple Mower County businesses. Adrick Mims, 26 of Austin, is facing a total of eight charges in three separate cases — three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, four counts of 2nd-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public Utilities briefly evacuated Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Utilities employees were evacuated from the building Thursday afternoon. Rochester fire crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m. An RPU employee told ABC 6 News that a refrigerator was being maintenanced when it started leaking, causing the alarms in the building to go off.
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
