Kansas City, MO

Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown

Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
3 players for Tampa Bay Rays to target in offseason

The Tampa Bay Rays may have found their way back to the postseason but that does not change the fact that they have problems. The Rays offense was anemic at best over most of the 2022 season. That was made crystal clear in their brief postseason run as they were completely shut down by the Guardians. The pitching may have done their jobs, but the offense could not compete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
