The Tampa Bay Rays may have found their way back to the postseason but that does not change the fact that they have problems. The Rays offense was anemic at best over most of the 2022 season. That was made crystal clear in their brief postseason run as they were completely shut down by the Guardians. The pitching may have done their jobs, but the offense could not compete.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO