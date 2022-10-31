Read full article on original website
Starbucks' Festive Menu Is Back And So Are Its Holiday Cups
Starbucks' festive cups have grown to become the unofficial start of the holidays — when you see them being served, you know Christmas is right around the corner. It's hard to imagine, but there's a time when we didn't have this marker, as Starbucks' holiday cups weren't released until 1997 (per its website). Designed by Sandy Nelson, the first cups came in magenta, sapphire, emerald, and purple. They instantly became popular, and they've only risen in status since.
The Internet Is Divided Over Costco's New Beef Stew
Costco's pre-packaged deli section brings people a lot of joy ... and a lot of angst, if two separate Reddit threads are any indication. The chain has introduced the Kirkland Signature Choice Beef Stew With Vegetables, and people have serious feelings in all directions about the winter-appropriate comfort food. The heat-and-serve meal option retails for between $33 and $35, according to Costco Food Database, and it feeds an estimated eight people.
Aldi Shoppers Are Raving About Its Truffle Gnocchi
As the year draws to a close and the days get colder, many of us turn to warmer, heartier meals. And who could say no to a warm bowl of soup or pot pie? Recently, Mashed conducted a survey of our readers, which found that fall was the most popular time of year for seasonal foods.
McDonald's Is Dropping A New Burger And McFlurry Before The Holidays
The holidays are always a special time of year. There are loads of Halloween snacks to be had, and all kinds of unique celebrations, from elves put on shelves to the fried foods of Hanukkah. Many companies honor the holidays as well, putting out all manner of interesting treats and goodies that have a unique wintertime flair. This brings a little extra cheer to the darkest months.
Aldi's Thanksgiving Price Rewind Is Taking Us Back To 2019
If you're planning to host friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner this year, there's a good chance that you may be preparing the turkey. For those who are new to roasting a turkey, there's good news – the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is back to walk you through making the perfect main course. But there's also bad news when it comes to the main Thanksgiving dish. This year, Thanksgiving turkey prices are soaring, and it's not just due to inflation. There are other factors, like the avian bird flu, which are also driving up turkey costs.
Starbucks Dark French Roast Coffee Is Allegedly Not 100% Coffee
If your coffee isn't 100% coffee, what is it? It's a terrifying thought, isn't it? We trust implicitly that any product labeled "coffee" is just that and nothing else. Especially if it says it's "100%" this type of bean or that type of bean, it doesn't even go without saying in that case, it's said. But apparently, we need to be taking a closer look at what's in our coffee. Or maybe just add "so you can see what you're getting" to the reasons you should brew with whole bean coffee. Unfortunately, not even whole bean coffee may be safe from additives.
Doc Popcorn Just Dropped Sugar 'N' Spice Flavor Ahead Of The Holidays
Year-end festivities are upon us. Retailers, manufacturers, and producing brands are hard at work bringing out the holiday merchandise, Doc Popcorn included. Doc Popcorn is the world's most prolific fresh popcorn vending chain. According to the Doc Popcorn website, the company has been in business for 50 years and currently has 100 locations. It's presumably stronger now that it falls under the J&J Snack Foods Corporation umbrella as well. Sugar N Spice will not be Doc Popcorn's first flavor release of 2022. In November of this year, the chain added a limited edition Salt and Vinegar flavor (per Quick Service Restaurant) to its already burgeoning portfolio of 16 flavors, which includes Apple Crisp, Better Butter, Sinfully Cinnamon, and Hoppin Jalapeno. While serving the taste buds, this variety is also advantageous in another respect.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Unimpressed With The Returning Horseradish & Chives Potato Chips Flavor
When it comes to developing new product flavors, Trader Joe's has definitely earned a reputation for thinking outside the box. This is, after all, the brand that introduced Thanksgiving stuffing-seasoned kettle chips, Ube purple yam-flavored ice cream, and Green Goddess gouda and some of the Trader Joe's food items have cult followings. So, it should come as no surprise that they have brought back their ridge-cut potato chips seasoned with horseradish and chives.
Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Just Returned To Walmart
Throughout the year, millions of dessert-lovers of all ages enjoy the many products offered by the brand Little Debbie. Oatmeal Cream Pies, Honey Buns, Swiss Ross, Zebra Cakes ... the option can seem nearly endless. In late fall, fans also enjoy the seasonal Christmas tree-shaped cakes adorned with green sprinkles, which never seem to be on the shelves for long enough.
Aldi's Wine Advent Calendars Aren't Selling Out And Reddit Is Slamming Them
Wine advent calendars? Sounds like grown-up holiday dreams do come true after all. Called the Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar, this little calendar from Aldi could be making visions of pinot noir come true for grown-ups this holiday season (per Aldi). However, some fans say otherwise (via Reddit). With Aldi...
M&M's Collab With Dove Just Dropped A Silky Holiday Flavor
This holiday season, M&M's and Dove are brown-nosing their way into fans' good graces. It's not as if M&M's and Dove have been idle in 2022. Dove, for example, cranked up the love on its milk chocolate caramel and dark chocolate peanut butter bars, making them three times their regular sizes (or 2.75 ounces) so that they would be more shareable, per Candy Industry. M&M's, on the other hand, released a new character: a zany purple, meant to symbolize individuality, per Today. M&M's even launched a song, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me," which endorses purple's apparent message of self-acceptance. M&M's also appealed to customers' philanthropic sensibilities by promising to pay $1 to a non-profit organization for every time someone streamed the song, Today noted.
Salt & Straw Just Dropped Their Thanksgiving Ice Cream Flavors
From late fall to winter, many consumers make the switch from cold ice cream to warmer options, like coffee and hot chocolate. To confirm the drop-off of ice cream sales in the cooler months, Ice Cream Profits conducted an interview with an ice cream franchise owner. "For us, January was usually our weakest month. But there were other businesses in colder regions of the U.S. that would see their sales dip strongly until spring," he said, revealing that most consumers in the winter opt for ice cream cakes instead. Eva Balazs, director of marketing and contract sales for New York's Perry's Ice Cream, agrees: "Weather does impact ice cream sales" (via Food Business News). She added that the demand is still high enough to keep them afloat.
Caribou Coffee Just Released Its Very Jolly Seasonal Menu
Now that the great pumpkin has gone back to the patch for another year, it's being replaced by sweet flavors that fill everyone with holiday cheer. As Cook Think explained, certain flavors seem to be abundant during the holiday season. From the peppermint seen in candy canes to the sweetness of eggnog, those flavors fill the plate and glass. Those themes are apparent in the 2022 Caribou Coffee holiday menu, and it might even make The Grinch feel a little more jolly this year.
Chipotle's Boorito 2022 Was A Massive Waste, According To Reddit
After the past few years, you might have assumed Halloween would have been one huge party this year. However, people reported fewer trick-or-treaters than ever before. While that was understandable during the pandemic, many are wondering why it's still the case. Driving through your neighborhood, you probably noticed yards decorated,...
Haribo Gummy Bears Just Dropped A Whimsical New Triple Layered Shape
Although we know Haribo best for its gummy bears, the company manufactures a variety of other sweet treats of the gummy persuasion. In fact, since the company's game-changing creation of the gummy bear in 1922, Haribo has launched more than 1,000 products across the globe. These chewy, colorful Haribo products...
Trader Joe's Fans Are Raving About Its Returning Mushroom & Truffle Flavored Pesto
Trader Joe's is known for keeping up with trends, and shoppers eagerly await its new and returning items each season. The fan-favorite, fall-ready mushroom and truffle flavored pesto has been spotted in stores, and fans are excited. The Trader Joe's website describes the sauce as "umami-imbued," with ingredients including white...
We Tried Dutch Bros' New Holiday Drinks
What's that sound you hear in the distance — is it Santa's reindeer working on a warm-up run? No, it's the massive traffic jam in the drive-thru of your nearest Dutch Bros because the chain just dropped its holiday drink lineup (and special holiday cup designs) for 2022 (via QSR).
Instagram Is Furious Over Whole Foods' Unhelpful Squash Hack
For many of us, it doesn't get better than a good cooking or food hack. Maybe it only shaves five seconds off our prep time, maybe it only has one less step than a standard recipe, or maybe it only makes the task at hand a teeny-tiny bit easier. Regardless, a hack is a hack.
Cameron Diaz's Wine Company Just Launched A Holiday Collection
In the midst of the pandemic, entrepreneur Katherine Power and American actress Cameron Diaz kick-started Avaline, a wine company made with organic, additive-free grapes (per Forbes). The less-than-ideal timing didn't seem to affect the duo, as the company's white and rose variations saw such success that the red blend was released months earlier than planned. "We've just been asked so much—as soon as the white and rosé hit the market, immediately we started having questions about red," Diaz said. "It's our most frequently asked question. We thought, since we have it bottled, let's get it over here sooner rather than later."
Reddit Is Baffled By Mysterious Charges In Dunkin's Online Ordering
Unless you happen to be a financially inept magician, nobody likes to see money vanish. Whether it be dining in a restaurant or traveling the world to experience cultural delicacies, hopes and dreams usually require a chunk of cash to make them happy — so disappearing money is unlikely to ever become a popular concept.
