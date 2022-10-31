Meet this year’s MACC Star Ornament designer

Tomorrow starts your chance to support children fighting cancer. On Tuesday, the MACC Star Ornament goes on sale for just $10. All proceeds support research for childhood cancers and related blood disorders.

Germelle Scott Junior knows all about the MACC Fund – every time he goes in for treatment he gets to pick out a toy, like kinetic sand.

“It’s sand, purple kind of sand,” he says. “They’ve got different colors. You can play with it and it’s very soft.”

“By having a toy closet, it helps a lot,” says his mom, Trina Scott. “Sometimes we're isolated in the room and it gets kind of boring.”

Six-year-old Germelle is this year’s MACC Star Ornament designer. He has sickle cell disease and recently received a lifesaving bone marrow transplant from Trina.

“It kind of made me emotional because things were going downhill for him and I just gave him a second chance at life,” she says.

“It was good,” Germelle adds. “She gave me her blood.”

But that transplant required a nearly three-month hospital stay in total isolation. While he was there, Germelle started making a long chain of beads.

“Every bead represents something and it’s like, within those 84 days, everything he’s been through,” Trina explains.

Every finger poke, every treatment, and every test. But Trina is grateful for the doctors who administered them.

“They are very supportive, especially with the resources they have to offer, they’ve been nothing but amazing to us,” she says.

“They are nice,” Germelle adds. “They give me medicine.”

You can support cutting-edge cancer research in your own backyard by purchasing Germelle’s MACC Star Ornament.

“The contributions and donations are great,” Trina says. “The MACC Fund offers so many resources and support.

And that support changes lives.

“He’s really looking forward to playing in the snow, going swimming – all the things he couldn’t do when he has sickle cell disease,” Trina says.

You can pick up your own ornament at Sendik’s Food Market or online at the MACC Store.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip