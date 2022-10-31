ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Instagram issue locks users out of accounts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475qdm_0it7vIvP00

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Latest Friday Oklahoma severe weather outlook

A seasonally strong storm system is moving into the state Thursday night through Friday. Look for a few isolated strong to severe storms mainly after midnight in NW Oklahoma. Elsewhere, a few non-severe storms are possible through dawn Friday. As the morning goes on, thunderstorms (a couple strong) will move...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

End of week severe weather chances

Severe weather is likely across much of the state Thursday overnight into Friday. During the day Thursday, Gulf moisture will be streaming in. With mostly cloudy skies, some drizzle may fall during the afternoon and evening. Overnight, a few isolated severe storms are possible in NW Oklahoma. Later Friday, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy