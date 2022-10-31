ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Farrell could return from a concussion for England-Argentina

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Owen Farrell could return from a concussion in time to play for England in its opening game of autumn rugby internationals against Argentina on Sunday.

The flyhalf was questionable for the match at Twickenham after suffering a knock to the head on club duty with Saracens this month.

In announcing a 36-man squad for the match on Monday, England’s Rugby Football Union said Farrell was included and will “continue through the latter stages of his graduated return-to-play protocols in camp.”

Winger Jonny May also missed last week’s training camp in Jersey because of a dislocated elbow but was included in the squad. May missed the whole of last season’s Six Nations with a knee injury.

Courtney Lawes, England’s captain, is not yet fit to return after being sidelined since September because of a head injury, while Lewis Ludlam has been ruled out with an abdominal problem.

England also plays Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in November.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It’s why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn’t thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women’s all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday. Considering all she’s been through, the fact she was there on the floor competing was enough. “That’s my job,” Andrade said. “I was happy to be here.”
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy