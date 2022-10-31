Read full article on original website
Two Lady Whippets sign with Holmes
Two Kosciusko Lady Whippets players signed to play college softball on Friday. Campbell Blaine and Gracie Williams signed to play for Holmes Community College. As juniors, both Blaine and Williams were named to the 2022 Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen as top players in the state. The duo has played significant...
Whippets remain in 4A in latest MHSAA reclassification
The Kosciusko Whippets athletics squads will remain in 4A for the next two years following the most recent Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) reclassification. Enrollment numbers for the reclassification were released by the MHSAA Thursday afternoon. Kosciusko’s enrollment was listed at 442 for grades 9 – 11. That number...
Whippets begin soccer and basketball seasons
The Kosciusko Whippets kicked off and tipped off new seasons Tuesday night. The school’s soccer and basketball games began their seasons with home games. On the basketball court, the teams took on Choctaw County. The boys team defeated the Chargers 49-32 while the girls team lost 46-39. In soccer,...
Servpro Coaches Show – November 3, 2022
Before the Whippets take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the Servpro Coaches Show. This week, Kosciusko Whippet head football coach Casey Orr recaps the game against Louisville and previews the playoff matchup against Senatobia. The Servpro Coaches Show airs on Breezy 101...
Little Whippets bring home gold and silver trophies
The Kosciusko Little Whippets youth football teams brought home some hardware this weekend. The organizations 5&6-year-old sqaud won the Mississippi Gridiron Youth League Super Bowl in Starkville against the West Point Packers. Additionally, the 9&10-year-old Little Whippets played for the Super Bowl, but fell short against West Point, finishing as...
LIVE STREAM (Audio Only) – Kosciusko vs Senatobia
Boswell Media Sports and Breezy 101 present live coverage of Kosciusko vs Senatobia football. Due to MHSAA regulations, there is no video stream available for tonight’s game.
Kosciusko vs Senatobia Location/Broadcast Information
Game – Friday, Nov. 4, 7:00 pm. Social Media: @KSDSports, @BreckRiley,@KosciuskoFB. Travel north approximately 1 mile to Browns Ferry Road. Tickets to the game can be purchased by the GoFan website/app or at the gate with credit/debit card. NO CASH WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE GATE.
A Message from Dave Barnes- VIDEO
Dave Barnes, a Kosciusko native, will be in concert Saturday, November 19 at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sales now. Tickets — Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education (kfeems.org)
Kosciusko elementary schools to host Thanksgiving Family Lunch
Elementary schools in the Kosciusko School District will Thanksgiving Family Lunches. Students at the schools will be able to bring 2 guests to lunch on that school’s designated day. The cost is $4.00 and all money is due by Wednesday, Nov. 9. Dates for Family Lunch:. Kosciusko Upper Elementary...
Attala County Farm Bureau annual meeting planned for Nov. 8
Attala County Farm Bureau has set the day for its annual membership meeting. The meeting is planned for 6:00 pm Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Jason’s Southern Table on the square in Kosciusko. Anyone who is an Attala County Farm Bureau member is invited to attend the meeting. Door prizes...
Mississippi baker to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian. She specialized in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington announced on social media...
DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
TREVON L PATRICK, 18, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500. TAMAYA E POTTS, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. DEWAYNE A SOMMERVILLE, 36, of Winona, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Improper...
Tree falls on car causing head-on collision
Just before 11:30 on Thursday night a tree fell on Highway 3 and hit a car. That car then hit another car head-on. A sedan was headed northeast on Hwy 3 when the tree fell on it. The impact caused the driver to swerve, according to witnesses, and finally come to a stop in the Southwest bound lane about 150 yards north of the fallen tree. Another sedan was unable to stop and made contact with the vehicle hit by the tree.
Veterans Day Aisle of Honor planned for Nov. 11
The United Veterans of Attala County will hold the annual Memorial Day Aisle of Honor Friday, Nov 11. The event will begin at 11:00 am at Parkway Cemetery. This year’s guest speaker will be 1st Lieutenant Ryan Lindsey, formerly of the U.S. Air Force. Anyone wanting to volunteer to...
Cruisin for a Wish Raises Over $20,000
During the month of October, Boswell Media was Cruisin for a Wish to raise money for Make-A-Wish Mississippi. All the money raised will go toward granting wishes for critically ill children in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston Counties. With the help of all our sponsors and the citizens of these...
A Crash and Several Disturbances Reported in Attala
11:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the parking lot of McDonalds for a minor two-vehicle accident. 11:58 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called to Hwy 12 East near Mitchell Metal regarding a domestic disturbance in progress. 12:46 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call complaining of...
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
Vehicle Vandalized, Disturbances, and more in Attala
7:44 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at a residence on Attala Road 3113/Hesterville Rd. had been vandalized. 10:14 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to the post office in Sallis regarding someone causing a disturbance there. The individual causing the disturbance was warned to not go back to the post office in Sallis again.
In-person absentee voting deadline tomorrow, Circuit Clerks offices open
The In-person Absentee voting deadline for the upcoming November election is almost here. The final day for in-person absentee voting is tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 5). Absentee ballots can be cast by anyone who will be out of town on election day, senior citizens 65 or older, or anyone who is permanently or temporarily disabled.
Trespassing and Disturbance Calls in Attala Today
1:27 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Econolodge on Veterans Memorial Drive when a caller reported a disturbance in progress in one of the rooms. 3:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from Walmart reporting a trespasser at the store.
