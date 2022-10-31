Last week, Oceanside High School and Middle School had special visits from educators who hosted discussions about the nationwide teacher shortage to encourage the next generation of students to get involved in the profession. One talk, on Oct. 26, was part of the New York State Teachers Association’s Take a Look at Teaching initiative, and the other, the following day, focused on establishing a partnership between the schools and Long Island University.

