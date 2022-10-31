ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring Harbor, NY

Building future wrestlers in Hewlett

Wrestling involves a good stance, efficient movement, penetration, and a drive to the finish. The Hewlett Police Activity League youth wrestling program that got under way at the Woodmere Education Center on Oct. 27 will be in session every Tuesday and Thursday night through Feb. 16, teaching third- to eighth-graders the finer points of the sport and potentially creating varsity-level wrestlers. The program has helped Hewlett High School build success in the sport, including a third-place finish in the Nassau County Championships in February.
HEWLETT, NY
Girl, 15, last seen outside Valley Stream High School on LI

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police were searching Friday for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen outside Valley Stream Central High School around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police described Kameela Samlal as about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She was wearing a black winter jacket, black sweatpants, and white […]
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Naya Middle Eastern Grill Opens in Roosevelt Field Mall

Naya, a new restaurant opened in Roosevelt Field Mall recently, serving up Lebanese fare, including appetizers, and build-your-own rolls, bowls and salads. This is their first location on Long Island, according to their website. Most of their restaurants are located in New York City, with more opening in Philadelphia and New Jersey soon.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Elmont to welcome the sounds of the city

The sounds of the city are coming to Elmont, treating the community to a special Veterans Day concert. The Elmont VFW Post 1033 will be in attendance at the Elmont Public Library for a performance by Jerome “City” Smith & the City Sounds Music Ensemble on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The show, which Smith calls “Stars & Stripes Forever,” will honor the day in song and spirit with renditions of patriotic classics.
ELMONT, NY
Our Lady of Lourdes to host blood drive to honor veteran

The New York Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Sunday in honor of longtime Malvernite Peter Zullo, who died in 2017, at age 75. Shortly after earning undergraduate and law degrees from St. John’s University, Zullo joined the Army. He spent 30 years in the military, rising to the rank of colonel and often commanding Army medical units.
MALVERNE, NY
Oceanside students learn the joys of teaching

Last week, Oceanside High School and Middle School had special visits from educators who hosted discussions about the nationwide teacher shortage to encourage the next generation of students to get involved in the profession. One talk, on Oct. 26, was part of the New York State Teachers Association’s Take a Look at Teaching initiative, and the other, the following day, focused on establishing a partnership between the schools and Long Island University.
OCEANSIDE, NY
Herb Wallenstein is honored for 50 years of service to temple

“The world stands on three things: Study the Torah, service to God and good deeds. I always felt that’s what guides me,” Herb Wallenstein, 75, said last Sunday night at Young Israel of Ocean-side’s 66th Annual Journal Dinner. Those principals have guided Wallenstein through his 50 years of service to the synagogue, at which he was awarded the Hakarat Hatov Award.
OCEANSIDE, NY
West Hempstead rings in Halloween with Edgar Allan Poe

Malverne Community Theatre marked a decade since its reincorporation with a haunting reading of the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Malverne Community Theatre actually has its origins in the 1967. The troop operated for only three years before being left defunct for about four decades. Malverne native Dave Coonan stumbled upon the dormant organization while doing research in 2010, and began the process of reforming the troop.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Nassau County home goes up in flames

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. -- A Long Island home went up in flames Friday morning. Video shows flames engulfing the house on East Raymond Avenue in Roosevelt. The fire started just before 9 a.m. Nassau County Police closed the street from Nassau Road to Cottage Place. There were no immediate reports of injuries. 
ROOSEVELT, NY
St. Rocco’s bakery celebrates 10 years in Glen Cove

The aroma of fresh baked goods is always evident when entering St. Rocco’s Bakery on any given day. Customers can expect to see a long line of patrons eagerly waiting to buy cookies, cakes and bread, but they’d say it’s worth the wait. Since it opened 10 years ago, St. Rocco’s Bakery has served as a staple in the community.
GLEN COVE, NY
Dorothy Sellers passes at 109

Longtime Freeport resident Dorothy Sellers died peacefully in her sleep at her home on Ocean Avenue on Oct. 6. She was 109. Sellers, a Freeporter since the 1940s, was well-known in the village, something of a centenarian celebrity. She was born on September 18, 1913, to Mary Pearl and William...
FREEPORT, NY
Welcome home, Antonio!

Fran and Ray Martini of Oceanside are happy to announce the arrival of their first grandson, Antonio Christiano Martini. Antonio was born on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:37 a.m. He weighed in at 7.6 ounces and was 20 inches long. “He brings so much joy to his parents, Ashley and Anthony Martini, big sisters Gianna and Madelyn, and to the entire family,” the family wrote.
OCEANSIDE, NY
Gift of Giving recognizes Elmont students

The Gift of Giving Foundation honored 11 Elmont students for completing the student ambassadors program at a luncheon at the Guggin Café and Grill in Elmont last Saturday. The students were awarded citations from Assemblywoman Michaelle C. Solages and a certificate from the Gift of Giving Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that helped teach high school students how to operate a business.
ELMONT, NY
Freeport Fall Festival returns with a new tradition

The annual Freeport Fall Festival returned and was held in Woodcleft Avenue on Oct. 30. The Village of Freeport was thrilled with the significant number of residents who attended the event and participated in the celebrations and other festival-related activities. Visitors were able to observe the Halloween themed parade and...
FREEPORT, NY
Inspiring the next generation of Lions Club members in school

The newly formed, student-run Leos Club at Seaford High School is picking up right where the Lions Club leaves off, helping with much-needed charity work. The Lions Club is an international organization that is very active on Long Island, with chapters in Wantagh, Seaford and other villages and hamlets. The Lions Club’s original — and still primary — goal is fighting blindness, but it has expanded to offer many kinds of charity work worldwide.
SEAFORD, NY
Baldwin churches hoast Trunk-or-Treat

Two Baldwin churches celebrated Halloween and the spirit of giving with Trunk-or-treat events this weekend. St. Christopher’s Church and the Baldwin Boy Scouts Troop 824 held the annual ‘Trunk or Treat to pack the pantry’ on Sunday, October 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the church’s rear parking lot located on 11 Gale Avenue. Trunk-or-treat — a practice where community members decorate their trunks and display them in line in a parking lot — featured games, cars filled with candy, and joyful children trick-or-treating their way through the parking lot with their parents.
BALDWIN, NY
Schools mum on $30M judgment against former teacher

A court awarded a former Hewitt Elementary School student $30 million last month over sexual abuse claims dating back to 1979. The judgment went against David Savage, a former fifth-grade teacher at the school, who had been accused of molesting Michael Malvin when Malvin was 10. Now in his 50s, Malvin filed a suit under the state’s Child Victims Act, which allowed anyone with abuse claims to have one last chance to sue, no matter how long ago the alleged activity took place.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
WEST ISLIP, NY

