Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
McKee, Kalus clash over Department of Education’s release of RICAS scores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and his political opponent, Republican Ashley Kalus, clashed over the release of the Rhode Island Department of Education’s RICAS scores, less than a week before Election Day. In a statement Friday, Kalus said, “I am so happy that the governor finally...
ABC6.com
McKee announces over $166M for affordable housing statewide
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced on Thursday over $166 million in funding to support affordable housing statewide. According to the governor’s office, $115 million will come from the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. “Earlier this year, I proposed, and the General...
ABC6.com
RICAS scores released just days before election; show decrease in English, uptick in math
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In a twist of events, the state has released the RICAS scores Friday amid calls for them to be released before Election Day. The Rhode Island Department of Education released the data that showed students improved in math compared to 2021 though they had a slight decrease in English. However, the numbers are lower than pre-pandemic levels on the RICAS tests.
ABC6.com
‘Desperate need of repair,’ says Kalus on state’s education system after release of RICAS scores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus responded Friday to the release of the RICAS scores, less than a week before Election Day. In a statement, Kalus said, “What the RICAS scores show is that Rhode Island’s broken education system is in desperate need of repair.”
ABC6.com
‘Long overdue,’ Block Island council approves resolution to crackdown on drinking concerns
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council approved a resolution Thursday to crackdown on excessive drinking on Block Island. The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution which reads in part, “the Town Council and Town of New Shoreham commits to working in partnership with the holders of liquor licenses to enforce local and state liquor laws, including the active enforcement of laws against underage drinking, open containers of alcoholic beverages, public intoxication, and antisocial behavior.”
ABC6.com
What are the 3 statewide ballot measures in Rhode Island?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – On Nov. 8, Rhode Islanders will vote on three ballot measures — totaling over $400 million. A “yes” vote on any of these questions supports the proposal, a “no” rejects it. Question 1 issues $100 million in bonds for the...
ABC6.com
McKee announces new leadership for Overdose Task Force
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced new leadership roles in the Overdose Task Force for Prevention and Intervention on Wednesday. The positions include the task force’s first full-time director and a new community co-chair. A director with first hand experience with this epidemic. Catherine Schultz, on...
ABC6.com
Reed announces $29.5M to help Rhode Islanders pay energy bills
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $29.5 million to help Rhode Island prepare for the upcoming winter. “As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, [the Low...
ABC6.com
Nearly $350k granted to Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
WASHINGTON (WLNE) — Nearly $350,000 in federal funds has been granted to a Rhode Island organization that protects children from being exploited on the internet. The Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention has granted $346,610 to the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced Friday.
Home heating assistance: Here’s how to apply
Millions of dollars in federal aid is coming to help Rhode Islanders with their heating bills this winter through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
ABC6.com
RIPTA to give out 600 bus passes to low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders will be able to ride the bus for free for six months through new pilot program created by the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority. Recipients of this bus pass must have an income 200% under the poverty threshold...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island man arrested after confronting NH Senate candidate at debate
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man was arrested Wednesday night after he confronted one of the candidates at a New Hampshire Senate debate. Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection to the disturbance at St. Anselm College. Goffstown police...
Lottery tickets worth $250K and $50K sold in RI
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Cranston for Wednesday night's drawing, according to the R.I. Lottery. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police unveil new information on ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold case
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police on Wednesday named a man they are interested in learning more about surrounding the “Lady of the Dunes” cold case. Police said they are looking to learn more about Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who they believed married Ruth Marie Terry a...
ABC6.com
The world’s first plant based food hall shows off with cultivating cuisine
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday concluded Vegan restaurant week in Rhode Island. It was also the celebration of World Vegan Day. ABC 6 News visited Plant City, the world’s first plant based food hall. Plant City features four restaurants, three bars, a market and a cafe. Although the...
Comments / 4