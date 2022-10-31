ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 4

Related
ABC6.com

McKee announces over $166M for affordable housing statewide

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced on Thursday over $166 million in funding to support affordable housing statewide. According to the governor’s office, $115 million will come from the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. “Earlier this year, I proposed, and the General...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

RICAS scores released just days before election; show decrease in English, uptick in math

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In a twist of events, the state has released the RICAS scores Friday amid calls for them to be released before Election Day. The Rhode Island Department of Education released the data that showed students improved in math compared to 2021 though they had a slight decrease in English. However, the numbers are lower than pre-pandemic levels on the RICAS tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

‘Long overdue,’ Block Island council approves resolution to crackdown on drinking concerns

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council approved a resolution Thursday to crackdown on excessive drinking on Block Island. The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution which reads in part, “the Town Council and Town of New Shoreham commits to working in partnership with the holders of liquor licenses to enforce local and state liquor laws, including the active enforcement of laws against underage drinking, open containers of alcoholic beverages, public intoxication, and antisocial behavior.”
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
ABC6.com

McKee announces new leadership for Overdose Task Force

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced new leadership roles in the Overdose Task Force for Prevention and Intervention on Wednesday. The positions include the task force’s first full-time director and a new community co-chair. A director with first hand experience with this epidemic. Catherine Schultz, on...
ABC6.com

Reed announces $29.5M to help Rhode Islanders pay energy bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $29.5 million to help Rhode Island prepare for the upcoming winter. “As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, [the Low...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Nearly $350k granted to Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

WASHINGTON (WLNE) — Nearly $350,000 in federal funds has been granted to a Rhode Island organization that protects children from being exploited on the internet. The Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention has granted $346,610 to the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced Friday.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy