One-On-One with FOX News' Brian Kilmeade
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — FOX56's Jake Sarwar had the chance to sit down with FOX News' Brian Kilmeade. Kilmeade recently authored a book, The President and the Freedom Fighter, where he tells the story of the unlikely friendship between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Kilmeade says that the...
Dallas Twp. Police search for missing man
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — The Dallas Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Luzerne County. Billy Martin Jr. Mr. Martin is 6’0”, 135 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair, and a beard. Police say he may have been wearing flip-flops at the time of his disappearance.
Dupont Halloween Safety Stations
DUPONT, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — In Dupont on Halloween night, safety stations were set up just for the occasion. The stations were hosted by both the crime watch organization and the Dupont lions club as a place where families could come eat and enjoy candy. This acts as a way of keeping children safe as they're out trick or treating.
"All In, We Win" Says Dr. Oz at Lackawanna County Campaign Stop
SOUTH ABINGTON TWNP. LACKWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Candidates around the state are gearing up for Tuesdays Midterm Elections, with many making some final campaign stops in our area. Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, made a stop in Lackawanna County tonight for a “Get Out the...
Wright Center hold community closet to prepare for winter
Jermyn, Lackawanna Co. — The Wright Center in Jermyn held a free community closet today. They gave out new and used coats and clothing for all ages but focused mostly on students. The new coats were donated by private donors. Geraldine McAndrew, the Director of community outreach and engagement...
Delivery driver steals Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts
SOUTH ABINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A truck driver was arrested after allegedly stealing a Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts. The South Abington Township Police Department was notified that a Krispy Kreme truck was stolen around 9 AM on October 28th. Employees at the Krispy Kreme in...
Teen arrested, accused of stealing Dunkin' tip jar
SWIFTWATER, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A teen was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he was found stealing money from a Dunkin' Donuts tip jar. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, just before 11 AM, officers were called to the Dunkin' Donuts on SR-611 in Swiftwater for a reported theft.
PSP: Suspect steals nearly $2K from gambling machine, flees scene
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Troopers from PSP Fern Ridge are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man they say stole nearly $2,000 from a stationary gambling machine in Monroe County. According to State Police, the suspect, a white man, was caught on surveillance footage at the...
Hazleton pharmacy to pay $210K for missing thousands of doses
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Hazleton pharmacy will have to pay $210K in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances such as oxycodone, amphetamine salts, and naloxone.
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy
EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
Ashland man to spend nearly 8 years in prison for drug, firearm offenses
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — An Ashland man will spend nearly 8 years behind bars for drug trafficking and firearm offenses in Schuylkill County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Aaron Walter Gray was sentenced yesterday to 93 months, (7.75 years), in prison. Officials say Gray...
Woman sentenced for conspiring, agreeing to sell explosives without a license
WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A White Haven woman has been sentenced to 2 years of probation for selling over 250 lbs of explosives without a license. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 35-year-old Danielle Condron previously admitted that between June 2017 and September 2018, she and two other people conspired and agreed to sell commercial-grade fireworks without a license.
Berwick bank officer sentenced for scheme to receive bank loans through fake statements
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — A Berwick bank officer was sentenced to a year behind bars for carrying out a scheme to receive bank loans by providing false statements. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 49-year-old Matthew Mensinger, of Berwick, was the Chief Lending Officer of a bank in Berwick.
PSP: Man in custody after setting house on fire with troopers inside
LIBERTY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police arrested a man they say set a house on fire in Montour County while troopers were inside. According to PSP, troopers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 5 R and H Avenue in Liberty Township on Wednesday around 4:45 PM.
Children's Service Center Expands Crisis Intervention Services
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Children’s Service Center has announced enhancements to its Crisis Intervention Services throughout Luzerne and Wyoming counties. The services provide rapid response to mental health situations which threaten the well-being of the individual in crisis. Starting this month, children and adolescents, as well...
Carbon County opens up emergency service training facility
Nesquehoning, Carbon Co. — The 55-foot-tall burn tower and the next door observation center will be used by Carbon County fire, police and EMS to conduct training and simulations. Wayne Nothstein, a Carbon County commissioner, gave a tour of the facility. “There are 2 cutout on the 4x8 sheets...
