ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers’ Backcourt Ready to Step Up for James Harden

For 59 games last year, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t have James Harden around. In his absence, the former first-round pick Tyrese Maxey ran the offense as the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons stayed away from the team on game nights. Although Maxey improved as a starting point guard last year,...
Tri-City Herald

Pistons Fall To Handicapped Cavaliers In Demoralizing 112-88 Loss

This one was tough to watch. Any 20+ points loss is no fun for fans and players alike; however, the lack of fight against an injured team is discouraging, to say the least. The Cavs were without their starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Yet, Cleveland came out guns blazing and put on a show from three-point land. The supporting cast of Cleveland's team stepped up in the absence of their superstars - who have naturally carried this team to immediate success.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Score Prediction Hornets @ Kings

The Hornets are just too short handed right now to even compete in games like these. The Grizzlies are a tough matchup for the Hornets as well. The Hornets are 1-5 against Memphis since the start of the 2019-2020 season. Look for Bryce McGowens to get some minutes as he was sent back up to the Hornets from Greensboro. Also, Jalen McDaniels should have a really good game as he will most likely start in Hayward’s place.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Adding Transition Threat to the Mix

Oklahoma City’s transition attack has shawn flashes this season, but nothing too consistent just yet. The pieces are in place for the young Thunder to beat teams down the floor consistently as the season goes on. The key to that push could very well be rookie Jalen Williams. Williams...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday

After an uninspiring start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers found a way to bounce back and form a winning streak. It all started last week with a victory over the Toronto Raptors. The next night, the Sixers defeated the Chicago Bulls, which became their first consecutive victory...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

Dallas Mavs vs. Toronto Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks (4-3) managed to take down the surging Utah Jazz in their 103-100 win on Wednesday. Luka Doncic led with 33 points and 11 assists, while Christian Wood (21) and Spencer Dinwiddie (20) each reached the 20-point threshold. The team will seek to make it three wins in a row when they take on the hot Toronto Raptors (5-3) on Friday.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

76ers Injury Report: Joel Embiid Questionable vs. Knicks

The start of the 2022-2023 NBA season has been an uphill battle for Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid. Coming off of two surgeries and a case of plantar fasciitis, Embiid struggled to have a healthy offseason. After a slow start to the regular season, Embiid was beginning to look like the best version of himself once again, but a setback took him off the floor a week ago.
Tri-City Herald

3 Takeaways: Eight Games into the Season OKC on the Right Track

Oklahoma City is eight games into the 2022-23 season and the attitude around the team is positive as they’ve looked better than expected. OKC is right at .500 sitting at 4-4, the team has won four of the last five and the season is getting deeper and teams are coming into their own.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Why L.A. May Be Better Than Its Record

The Lakers started off the new season 0-5 and sent the whole basketball world into a frenzy. The team was being dubbed as a bottom five team and believed they had zero chance of even making a play-in spot, but with Russell Westbrook moving to the bench and providing a spark for the second unit the team has now won two games in a row.
Tri-City Herald

Preview: Pelicans vs Warriors

The Golden State Warriors (3-6) are riding a four-game losing streak and will be without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green when the visit the Smoothie King Center to face the Pelicans (4-3). New Orleans is expected to have both its leading scorer, Brandon Ingram, and top...
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Top 5 Trade Prospects On The Jazz

Your Los Angeles Lakers will get one more home stand prior to a mini-road jaunt. The 6-3 Utah Jazz will head to Crypto.com Arena to face off against the 2-5 Lakers tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT. From a longer-term perspective, the Jazz are still most likely hoping to tank their...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy