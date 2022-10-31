ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff

Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
TheDailyBeast

Alejandro González Iñárritu’s ‘Bardo’ Is Pure Cinematic Narcissism

After winning the Best Director Oscar for each of his prior two features (Birdman, The Revenant), Alejandro González Iñárritu might be forgiven a bit of idiosyncratic indulgence. Unfortunately, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is an extravagantly navel-gazing bridge too far.Using Federico Fellini’s 8½ as its foundational inspiration (with a sprinkle of All That Jazz thrown in for good measure), Iñárritu’s latest is a self-referential chore, one whose chaos is as constant as it is obvious, and whose fancifulness is both knocked and defended by the film itself. A carnivalesque auto-celebration-cum-critique that strives to touch upon a wide...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy