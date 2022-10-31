ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

California woman admits to killing boyfriend, argues self-defense

By Jason Kotowski, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vK87d_0it7tSR100

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter.

But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense.

Last week, a jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter. In all, the jury voted on four charges.

With the first-degree murder charge, the jury had to determine whether Howard, 53, acted with premeditation and malice aforethought – essentially the intent to kill – when she shot Pitts, 57, on June 5, 2019.

The jury found her not guilty of this charge, meaning they did not believe she made a decision to kill Pitts when she walked outside her Tehachapi home and met him in her driveway.

After acquitting her of first-degree murder, the jury then began considering lesser included offenses.

Group calls on DA to drop case against Wendy Howard

First, they deliberated on the charge of second-degree murder, which does not require premeditation but does require malice aforethought.

The jury found Howard not guilty and moved on to voluntary manslaughter. With that charge, the jury voted on two theories: imperfect self-defense and heat of passion.

In imperfect self-defense, a person believes they need to use deadly force and kills someone to stop a perceived threat, but in reality deadly force wasn’t necessary. The jury found Howard not guilty under that theory.

Where are the boys? The tragic disappearance of 2 children from California City

But jurors deadlocked 7 to 5 on the heat of passion theory, meaning seven jurors believed she unlawfully killed Pitts after being provoked to an uncontrollable rage.

Howard could be retried under that theory.

Finally, the jury rendered a not guilty verdict on involuntary manslaughter, which is charged when someone is unlawfully killed but there was not intent to kill and no conscious disregard for human life.

Howard is due back in court Nov. 18 where a decision is expected on whether she will be retried.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Co-defendant in slaying of Arvin High football star seeks resentencing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men convicted of murder in the 1997 execution-style slaying of Arvin High School football star Chad Yarbrough is seeking resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule. Efrain Garza Jr., 43, was sentenced to life without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree murder, but now argues he […]
ARVIN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in gang sweep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Operation Dark Nodes’ nets 29 street gang arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –  One day after a criminal street gang enforcement operation in and around Bakersfield involving at least nine law enforcement agencies acted on 21 search warrants, local, state and federal officials revealed some of the details. Following an 18-month investigation targeting individuals associated with the loosely organized Sureño street gang, a multijurisdictional […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man, 70, arrested in alleged hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 70-year-old man is accused of leaving the scene after his vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday night, police said. Jerry Aguirre, 70, was arrested early Friday and booked on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving without a license, police said. He was not listed in custody […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Accused drunken driver held on all charges in deadly Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Alexzander Pacheco drank three beers before his car collided with another vehicle, inflicting mortal injuries to its driver. Surveillance video, however, revealed he had at least twice that amount and drove roughly twice the speed limit in the crash early July 1 at the intersection of Belle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary: RPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of residential burglary and possession of stolen property, according to a post on the Ridgecrest Police Department Facebook. Ridgecrest police officers were contacted by the victim on Oct. 28 who reported that two men broke into his residence and stole firearms, clothing […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Federal, local agencies conduct gang enforcement bust in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No fewer than nine law enforcement agencies – including the FBI and DEA – participated Thursday morning in what Bakersfield Police are describing as a criminal gang enforcement operation. Agents acting on 21 separate search warrants made multiple arrests, according to BPD. 17...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for missing woman

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing woman. KCSO said 25-year-old Maryam Sohi was last seen by family on September 29, 2022. Sohi is 5'4", and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man wounded in MLK Blvd shooting: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said a man was found with major injuries […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 killed in crash in Mojave identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Stockton man killed in a northwest Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a 22-year-old man who died after running a stop sign and crashing into a business in northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Jeremiah Joel Olguin, of Stockton, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. Officials said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy