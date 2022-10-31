ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

53 new homes to be built in Collister neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — More homes are expected to be built near the Collister neighborhood in Boise. Nearly 53 new homes will be placed on West Hill Rd. Eleven of them are detached single-family houses, and 42 will be attached townhouses. The project was presented to the Boise City...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise City Council approves $15 million budget change for Micron facility

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise City Council voted to approve a $15 million appropriation increase to support the planning design and project development work related to the new recycled water facility. The funding will be supported by Micron at $7.5 million and another $7.5 million in the water renewal...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

If you are new to Boise, this is an event worth checking out!

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - Idaho Botanical Garden's Winter Garden aGlow will soon get underway. The 2022 season begins November 24th and goes through December 31st. Classic holiday-inspired lights guide visitors through the garden. Visitors will enjoy more than 600,000 lights at the 15-acre property. Santa will also be at the...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa Police: Don't leave your car running to warm up

NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — With temperatures dropping, Nampa Police warn residents to not leave cars unattended and running to warm them up because thieves could be waiting to hop in and steal the car. In a tweet, NPD said every fall they see more vehicles stolen this way. To...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Heavy snow headed for our mountains and possibly the valley floor

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 40's are expected for today. Conditions will become very unsettled starting Friday with increasing clouds and periods of rain/snow for the valley and mountain snow. This will continue on Saturday. Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

63-year-old Boise man found dead in structure fire

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire with an adult victim on the 3600 block of N. Arborcrest Ct. around 10 p.m. on Oct. 27. There was one fatality, David Taylor, a 63-year-old man from Boise. The cause and manner of his death are still pending.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Next Weathermaker: Heavy snow headed for our mountains with a shot at AM valley snow

BOISE, ID (CBS 2) — Happy Thursday folks! Our next #WeatherMaker is headed for Idaho's mountains!. Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way late Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week mainly impacting the Blues, West Centrals, and Boise Mountains. which is great news for our local ski resorts!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Dog dies in Meridian Fire

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian, Idaho - (CBS2) - A family dog died in a house fire in Meridian today. The fire started around 7:40 Wednesday morning at Victory Road and Meridian Road. Fire crews arrived at the home and discovered smoke coming from it. No one was home...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death

MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Meridian Police seek publics help in possible arson

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police are asking for the publics help in providing any information in connection with a possible arson that destroyed a Meridian home on November 2, 2022. In the early morning hours of the 2nd, an unknown suspect set fire to a residence at the...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Boise Police seek armed robbery suspect

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on the 6000 block of W. Fairview just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Boise Police have not released the name of the business that was robbed, however, the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25-30 years old, 5'6", and roughly 160 lbs.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian school bus driver sentenced for injury to a child

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Leroy Morris (81) a Meridian school bus driver, has been convicted of Felony injury to a child. Morris was sentenced Friday, November 4th, to a suspended ten-year sentence, 3 years fixed and 7 indeterminate. Morris will spend 180 days in jail, to begin immediately, and...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Cause of Meridian High School teen's death is pending

Meridian, Idaho (CBS2) - The Ada County Coroner says the cause of death of a teen killed in Meridian is pending. The 16 year-old student attended Meridian High School. The Coroner's office says the student died at the scene of the crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Pine...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

St. Luke's Children's Hospital sees increase in kids needing RSV care

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases among kids and the impact on hospitals across the country has made its way to the Treasure Valley. According to St. Luke's, a week ago the number of kids needing hospitalization at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Ada County Sheriff's Office reflects on 2022 boating season

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is no longer a daily or weekend Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) presence on the water at Lucky Peak, according to the ACSO Facebook. Those deputies have been reassigned to patrol or other jobs until next summer. The 2022 boating season was a busy...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

The lore and stories around Boise State's Taylen Green

With each week, the lore of Taylen Green grows. Not long ago, he was the young buck with enough athleticism and potential to fill a minivan. Soon after, he was Hank Bachmeier’s replacement, starting against then running all over San Diego State. He won his next two starts, too, looking better with each outing.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy