Harlan County, KY

wymt.com

US-460 reopened following Pike County crash

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Crash closes part of U.S. 421 North near Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash has closed a section of U.S. 421 North at Island Creek Hill. City of Manchester Fire Department officials say their crews will be on the scene for an ‘extended amount of time.’. They are asking folks to stay away from the area. We...
MANCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Crews responding to plane crash in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan. People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday. We are told it is a small...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 3:20 p.m. - The lockdown was lifted and students returned home as normal. Original story: We are following a developing story in Perry County. Officials with East Perry Elementary School posted on Facebook their school is in a soft lockdown due to what they call “a non-specfic threat outside the school”.
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person died in a plane crash Thursday morning in Harlan County. The Harlan County Coroner’s Office confirmed 55-year-old David Sanford was killed. Sanford was originally from Middlesboro, but he was living in Knoxville. Officials with Kentucky State Police said the crash...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding

ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.

JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect identified in Pike County ambulance theft

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a Pike County hospital and drove it across the county before they were able to catch him. Pikeville Police officers say Steven Reynolds, 35, of Mouthcard, jumped in the ambulance...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Months after flood a Breathitt County woman returns home

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Sue Neace’s late husband built the wooden steps behind her Breathitt County home. Reaching out into the mountains beyond, the couple had envisioned their grandchildren using them. Instead, the stairs would eventually serve a different and unexpected purpose. What You Need To Know. Sue...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months. Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Early morning fire destroys Clintwood home

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a fire in Clintwood Thursday. According to Jarrod Salyer, assistant chief of the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the 200 block of Market Street shortly before 6 a.m. Photos provided by the fire department show visible flames protruding from windows inside the […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
wymt.com

Funeral procession route set for London Police Officer Logan Medlock

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the route the funeral procession for a fallen London police officer will take Friday afternoon. Officials with the London Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday it will start at Corinth Baptist Church around 1:30 following the funeral and work its way through the city of London before heading to the cemetery in Keavy.
LONDON, KY
WHAS11

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
KNOXVILLE, TN
salyersvilleindependent.com

Man found in well after tragic accident

Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police need your help finding stolen dump truck

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County need your help to find a stolen dump truck. Deputies with the sheriff’s office said the vehicle was taken from a business in the southern part of the county Wednesday night. The truck is a 2001 International 9900 Dump Truck.

