Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Whitesburg family reopening businesses after cleaning up flood damage
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - New cars are lined up and down the Sexton’s Used Cars parking lot in Whitesburg as they celebrate their reopening. It took months of cleaning up after their inventory was washed away, and the office was in shambles. “I was like ‘I don’t know. I...
wymt.com
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
wymt.com
Crash closes part of U.S. 421 North near Manchester
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash has closed a section of U.S. 421 North at Island Creek Hill. City of Manchester Fire Department officials say their crews will be on the scene for an ‘extended amount of time.’. They are asking folks to stay away from the area. We...
wymt.com
Crews responding to plane crash in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan. People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday. We are told it is a small...
wymt.com
Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 3:20 p.m. - The lockdown was lifted and students returned home as normal. Original story: We are following a developing story in Perry County. Officials with East Perry Elementary School posted on Facebook their school is in a soft lockdown due to what they call “a non-specfic threat outside the school”.
One dead in plane crash in Harlan County, Ky. police say
A fatal plane crash in Harlan County has left one person dead according to the Kentucky State Police.
WKYT 27
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person died in a plane crash Thursday morning in Harlan County. The Harlan County Coroner’s Office confirmed 55-year-old David Sanford was killed. Sanford was originally from Middlesboro, but he was living in Knoxville. Officials with Kentucky State Police said the crash...
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
spectrumnews1.com
Perry County pastor rebuilds after historic flooding
ARY, Ky. — Time and time again we are seeing examples of how the faith community is helping Kentuckians rebuild after July‘s historic flash flooding. The mountains and valleys of eastern Kentucky offer postcard views and to live among them is a calling as strong as Brian Miller’s faith.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.
JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
Kentucky State Police: No survivors after small plane crash in Harlan Co.
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. about a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter. KSP and other...
WKYT 27
Suspect identified in Pike County ambulance theft
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a Pike County hospital and drove it across the county before they were able to catch him. Pikeville Police officers say Steven Reynolds, 35, of Mouthcard, jumped in the ambulance...
spectrumnews1.com
Months after flood a Breathitt County woman returns home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Sue Neace’s late husband built the wooden steps behind her Breathitt County home. Reaching out into the mountains beyond, the couple had envisioned their grandchildren using them. Instead, the stairs would eventually serve a different and unexpected purpose. What You Need To Know. Sue...
wymt.com
Crews respond to fire at Pike County Detention Center
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are receiving reports that the Pike County Detention Center caught fire earlier Tuesday. Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer Nick Fleming said the fire department was called out around 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday to the Pike County Detention Center. A dryer had caught fire and...
wymt.com
Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months. Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.
Early morning fire destroys Clintwood home
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a fire in Clintwood Thursday. According to Jarrod Salyer, assistant chief of the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the 200 block of Market Street shortly before 6 a.m. Photos provided by the fire department show visible flames protruding from windows inside the […]
wymt.com
Funeral procession route set for London Police Officer Logan Medlock
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the route the funeral procession for a fallen London police officer will take Friday afternoon. Officials with the London Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday it will start at Corinth Baptist Church around 1:30 following the funeral and work its way through the city of London before heading to the cemetery in Keavy.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Man found in well after tragic accident
Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
wymt.com
Police need your help finding stolen dump truck
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County need your help to find a stolen dump truck. Deputies with the sheriff’s office said the vehicle was taken from a business in the southern part of the county Wednesday night. The truck is a 2001 International 9900 Dump Truck.
Comments / 0