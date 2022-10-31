After winning the Best Director Oscar for each of his prior two features (Birdman, The Revenant), Alejandro González Iñárritu might be forgiven a bit of idiosyncratic indulgence. Unfortunately, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is an extravagantly navel-gazing bridge too far.Using Federico Fellini’s 8½ as its foundational inspiration (with a sprinkle of All That Jazz thrown in for good measure), Iñárritu’s latest is a self-referential chore, one whose chaos is as constant as it is obvious, and whose fancifulness is both knocked and defended by the film itself. A carnivalesque auto-celebration-cum-critique that strives to touch upon a wide...

