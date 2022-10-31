ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

New Signing: Colts Bring Back Running Back

The Indianapolis Colts traded away a beloved running back in Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, but they brought back a familiar face on Wednesday when they signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. The Colts drafted Wilkins (6'1", 208, 28 years old) in the fifth round of the 2018...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their reactions to a huge day of Indianapolis Colts news. The Colts started their day by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and ended it by trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. How does the trade affect the Colts, what should you know about newcomer Zack Moss, and what might have gone into Brady's firing?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
ATLANTA, GA
Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad

Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
DENVER, CO
Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline. With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Broncos Address Rumors on TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The general consensus at the trade deadline was that tight end Albert Okwuegbunam would be deemed a surplus by Denver Broncos GM George Paton. When Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich came off injured reserve in Week 6, it saw Okwuegbunam head to the bench and into his street clothes. Dulcich has kept his 24-year-old teammate in such casual attire ever since, with the rampant rumors only growing that Okwuegbunam would be traded, but no move materialized.
DENVER, CO
Rams’ McVay Addresses Whether Cam Akers Will Play vs. Bucs

View the original article to see embedded media. A day after Cam Akers returned to practice after nearly a month-long absence, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke Friday about the running back’s availability for Week 9 against the Buccaneers. Akers had been away from the team since Oct. 9 as...
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers are back from their bye week and have shifted preparations toward the Falcons who they'll square off against on Sunday in Atlanta. Following the week off, the Chargers had wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each clear concussion protocol and practice in full capacity. Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, was not willing to say whether or not they'll play against the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Eddie George on Derrick Henry: ‘He’s Their Entire Team’

NASHVILLE – Eddie George can’t say that Derrick Henry is the NFL’s best running back at the moment. However, the franchise’s career rushing leader verbalized what anyone who has seen the Tennessee Titans play in recent weeks – particularly last Sunday – already realizes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers

The Detroit Lions offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice on...
DETROIT, MI
Six Things Giants Must Improve in Remaining Games

Few expected the New York Giants to have a 6-2 record through eight weeks in the NFL season. Instead of competing for a top draft pick, new coach Brian Daboll and company have New York in the middle of a playoff race, which is especially noteworthy playing in a division with a 6-2 Cowboys team and an undefeated Eagles team.
Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Eagles Make History by Running Record to 8-0

HOUSTON – The last time the Eagles were 8-0…well, they’ve never been 8-0. That’s where they are now after beating the Houston Texans 29-14 at NRG Stadium, breaking free from a 14-14 halftime tie with a second-half surge that saw Jalen Hurts throw two touchdown passes, the defense intercept two passes, and Javon Hargrave collect two of his career-high three sacks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Returns in Full

Bears right guard Teven Jenkins returned for a full practice on Thursday, alleviating potential fears over a back issue that ha limited at Wednesday's practice. Jenkins had 2021 back surgery and then played later that season. He missed time at the start of this year's training camp with an injury the Bears didn't reveal, but appears fine now.
CHICAGO, IL
Patriots BREAKING: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor OUT Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts meet in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday in a game that could make or break the season for both organizations. The outcome of the game could have playoff implications - one way or the other- as both teams are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. The Patriots play Indy and the New York Jets at home before drastically stepping up the competition against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving night) and 6-1 Buffalo Bills (Dec. 1).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

