The Coleman 4-H Club and Coleman County Junior Chamber held a coat drive and now will be distributing those. They will be at the Coleman County Courthouse (entering through the east side doors where the old feed barn was located) at the times listed below. This opportunity is open to ANYONE in need of a coat. We have a variety of sizes available for children and adults. If you would like a coat and cannot make it at the times listed below, please call 325-625-4519 to set up a time to come by:

1 DAY AGO