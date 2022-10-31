Read full article on original website
Early Voting - 32% of Registered Voters SO FAR!
A total of 1,944 people have completed the early voting process for Coleman County!! One more day of Early Voting left - Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Coleman County Courthouse. According to County Clerk Stacey Mendoza, there are currently 5991 Registered Voters for Coleman County, which means that as of Thursday, 32.4% of registered voters have exercised their right to elect their chosen representatives. Today is last day to vote early, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. See one of the photos above for voting places on Tuesday. CLICK HERE for more local information on voting.
Total of 1789 Early Voters SO FAR - Open through Friday, November 4, 2022
Coleman County Clerk Stacey Mendoza reported that Wednesday's early voting closed with 119 voters for the day. That makes a total of 1,789 early voters so far for Coleman County. Early Voting continues Today and Friday at the Coleman County Courthouse from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
City Council to Meet Thursday
The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofCoIemanTX/. The Agenda is attached and the new business agenda items are below:
COLEMAN ISD EARLY RELEASE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH
Coleman ISD will DISMISS at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, November 10th, due to travel times for the Bluecat Bi-District Football playoff game vs. Alvord scheduled to be played in Fort Worth. The pep rally will be held at 11:45 a.m. Buses will run early. There will be no afternoon ACE on Thursday for the CISD ACE Centers. Also, Friday, November 11th, is a designated SCHOOL HOLIDAY in observance of Veteran’s Day. Classes will resume Monday, November 14th.
Coleman Vision - Chamber Business of the Month
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture & Tourist Bureau would like to THANK Coleman Vision, and Dr. Stewart Robbins, for their membership and support to Coleman County. Coleman Vision came to Coleman in 2012 to provide the best eye care to each and everyone of their patients and to meet their individual needs. Coleman Vision Center - 1114 S Commercial, Coleman Texas 76835 - Phone 325-625-4400.
WTRYFL Playoffs in Coleman Saturday
On Saturday November 5th Coleman will be hosting the first round of playoffs for the WTRYFL (West Texas Rural Youth Football League)! Coleman has two teams that have advanced to the playoffs this year. The flag team and the pee wee team! We would like for everyone to come cheer these future bluecats on to a victory and to advance to the super bowl! The flag boys will start at 8am. The pee wee boys play at 4pm. Concession will be available. GO BLUECATS !!!
Newest Coleman Resident First to Use New Hospital
Coleman, Texas (November 1, 2022) – Born on October 31, 2022, and weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., Hudson Case Self was the first patient transferred to the new addition of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC), taking residence in the hospital’s new nursery. “Of course his mother,...
Ramirez Competed at State Cross Country Meet Friday
Coleman Junior Jacob Ramirez competed at the State Meet in Round Rock on Friday. Ramirez placed 24th out of 147 runners with a time of 18:18. Congratulations on your success in getting to the State meet! CLICK HERE to see full 2A Boys results, as well as other divisions that ran today.
COLEMAN ISD ANNOUNCES NEW ACE PROGRAM PROJECT DIRECTOR
Coleman ISD welcomes Stephenie Bollinger as the new ACE Program Project Director. Her duties began November 1, 2022. Ms. Bollinger replaces Jacque Rosales who resigned effective September 30, 2022. Ms. Bollinger has previously held administrative support roles at Keller ISD and Birdville ISD. She and her husband, Michael, have recently...
COAT DRIVE DISTRIBUTION
The Coleman 4-H Club and Coleman County Junior Chamber held a coat drive and now will be distributing those. They will be at the Coleman County Courthouse (entering through the east side doors where the old feed barn was located) at the times listed below. This opportunity is open to ANYONE in need of a coat. We have a variety of sizes available for children and adults. If you would like a coat and cannot make it at the times listed below, please call 325-625-4519 to set up a time to come by:
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Trunk or Treat in Downtown Coleman, 2022
The Trunk or Treat event in Downtown Coleman was attended by SO many trick-or-treaters that several groups ran out of candy! Thank you to all the organizers and participants that make this a great and safe way for our kids to enjoy Halloween! (Photo Album #1 of 2 - Coleman Today Photos)
Remains of Soldier killed during World War II to be buried in Coleman, Texas
FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred Nov. 12, at White Chapel Cemetery. Graveside services for U.S. Army Sgt. Garland W. Collier will be performed by Stevens Funeral Home, preceding the interment. (CLICK HERE for Obituary and details of the service.)
