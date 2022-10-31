ExxonMobil might be looking for roommates at its expansive Houston campus soon. The Texas-based oil and gas company recently found that it uses less than half of the available space at its 385-acre campus just outside of Houston, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a presentation given to employees. Exxon said it’s now considering options for the unused space, in an effort to cut structural costs.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO