World Houston Place picked up by DZMI

Greater Houston has the most vacant office space of any major U.S. city, but investors are still making a play for Bayou City class-A office buildings. Investors picking up Houston office properties usually announce their intention to amenitize them in an effort to adapt to the so-called “flight to quality” office space trend.
Brookfield, Industrious bring coworking to Houston CBD

Houston has the largest office vacancy rate for any major American city, and Brookfield Properties, downtown Houston’s largest landlord, owns most of that real estate. The New York-based real estate investment trust is exploring its options with one of Houston’s notable downtown properties, but it’s also moving forward with plans on another downtown property.
$37M loan funds 9-story Hilton in downtown Houston

A Houston-based developer is bringing a nine-story Hilton-branded hotel to downtown Houston. PA Hospitality, owned by Alif Maredia, secured a $37.4-million loan to begin construction on the dual-branded hotel in the Central Business District, the Houston Chronicle reported. PA will also manage the 221-room property once it’s completed. Dallas-based...
Exxon considers leasing part of 385-acre Houston campus

ExxonMobil might be looking for roommates at its expansive Houston campus soon. The Texas-based oil and gas company recently found that it uses less than half of the available space at its 385-acre campus just outside of Houston, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a presentation given to employees. Exxon said it’s now considering options for the unused space, in an effort to cut structural costs.
