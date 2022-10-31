Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Dallas Mavs vs. Toronto Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (4-3) managed to take down the surging Utah Jazz in their 103-100 win on Wednesday. Luka Doncic led with 33 points and 11 assists, while Christian Wood (21) and Spencer Dinwiddie (20) each reached the 20-point threshold. The team will seek to make it three wins in a row when they take on the hot Toronto Raptors (5-3) on Friday.
Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106
PHOENIX — (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a season-high 30 points, including a baseline jumper at the buzzer, to lift the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers over the Phoenix Suns 108-106 on Friday night. The Blazers had just 1 second left when Justise Winslow lofted a high in-bounds pass...
Tri-City Herald
Score Prediction Hornets @ Kings
The Hornets are just too short handed right now to even compete in games like these. The Grizzlies are a tough matchup for the Hornets as well. The Hornets are 1-5 against Memphis since the start of the 2019-2020 season. Look for Bryce McGowens to get some minutes as he was sent back up to the Hornets from Greensboro. Also, Jalen McDaniels should have a really good game as he will most likely start in Hayward’s place.
Tri-City Herald
Tyrese Maxey, 76ers’ Backcourt Ready to Step Up for James Harden
For 59 games last year, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t have James Harden around. In his absence, the former first-round pick Tyrese Maxey ran the offense as the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons stayed away from the team on game nights. Although Maxey improved as a starting point guard last year,...
Tri-City Herald
Preview: Pelicans vs Warriors
The Golden State Warriors (3-6) are riding a four-game losing streak and will be without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green when the visit the Smoothie King Center to face the Pelicans (4-3). New Orleans is expected to have both its leading scorer, Brandon Ingram, and top...
Tri-City Herald
3 Takeaways: Eight Games into the Season OKC on the Right Track
Oklahoma City is eight games into the 2022-23 season and the attitude around the team is positive as they’ve looked better than expected. OKC is right at .500 sitting at 4-4, the team has won four of the last five and the season is getting deeper and teams are coming into their own.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Top 5 Trade Prospects On The Jazz
Your Los Angeles Lakers will get one more home stand prior to a mini-road jaunt. The 6-3 Utah Jazz will head to Crypto.com Arena to face off against the 2-5 Lakers tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT. From a longer-term perspective, the Jazz are still most likely hoping to tank their...
Tri-City Herald
Exclusive: Elie Maroun Goes In-Depth on The Crew League
View the original article to see embedded media. On their official website, The Crew League defines itself as "a First-of-Its-Kind unscripted reality competition series where celebrities and their 'crews' face off against each other for bragging rights and a grand prize." Growing in popularity over its first few seasons, in part due to the major star power its acquired, The Crew League was founded by Elie Maroun from New Jersey.
