Holiday Fest at The Nest kicks off Christmas shopping season in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Robyn’s Nest is an occasional shop located in southeastern Sioux Falls. The shop was started by Robyn Harr who decided to sell stuff out of her garage over 10 years ago. Harr didn’t want to do it alone though so she invited several other local vendors to help fill the shop with her.
Sioux Falls native and partner open MatchBox Candle Co. downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeremy Nosbush grew up in Sioux Falls and decided to open a candle store along with his partner, Tyler Pate, in his hometown after two successful shops in Colorado. They both shared the same hobby of enjoying candles and started small by making...
Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is National Novel Writing Month when people at a variety of writing levels attempt to write a 50,000-word novel within 30 days. Local writer Leah Simmons joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the challenge as well as her own writing process while attempting it.
Canaries mascot “Peep” up for national award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
BUDDY- The Buddy Holly Story taking place at the Washington Pavilion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest Broadway production, BUDDY- The Buddy Holly Story, takes place tonight and tomorrow night at the Washington Pavilion. Mitchell Olson joined Dakota News Now to talk about the musical.
Someone You Should Know: South Dakota’s first ordained woman rabbi inspiring others
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rabbi Cathy Nemiroff has always followed her passion, which is Judaism. “I didn’t set out to be the first female rabbi in South Dakota, it was after the fact, we discovered that I am. I feel that it is an honor, to some extent, it is a responsibility to represent Egalitarian Judaism,” said Rabbi Nemiroff.
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Hy-Vee closes stores for Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives announced for the first time in the company’s 92-year history Hy-Vee will be closed for Thanksgiving. Hy-Vee announced that its more than 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.
Wild Wednesday: Learning about African Painted Dogs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this edition of Wild Wednesday, we are here at the Great Plains Zoo, at the African Painted Dog exhibit. I am joined here by Allison Gould education specialist here, tell us all about this really neat dog. “African Painted Dogs are found...
Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
Clearing out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be clearing out across the region through the rest of our Friday. High temperatures will be in the 40s across the board. After a couple of breezy days, it looks like the wind should behave itself today. We’ll have a northwest wind around 5 to 15 mph.
South Dakota Urban Indian Health hosts positive parenting courses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Urban Indian Health held a graduation ceremony for members of their Positive Indian Parenting course. The eight-week program involves attending class each week to learn about different aspects of parenting while incorporating indigenous values. The program is open to Indigenous parents, caregivers,...
Dell Rapids ticket wins $50,000 of Powerball Jackpot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A ticket sold in Dell Rapids won a portion of the $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. According to the South Dakota Lottery’s Facebook post, a ticket sold at Casey’s won a lucky player $50,000 and was only one number away from winning the whole Jackpot.
Lake County Museum opens new exhibit
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lake County Museum in Madison is passionate about teaching history to people both young and old. “History connects people born in all generations,” Lake County Museum Director Juli Breu said. The museum now has another tool to aid them in teaching history...
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 3rd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been quite a senior season for Cambell Fischer between soccer and football for West Central. Sioux Center finished 2nd at the Iowa State 3-A Volleyball Tournament and Western Christian made a thrilling comeback to win the State 2-A, their 18th title. SFC advanced to the SODAK 16 and 3rd-ranked Canton in Class “A” was upset by EPJ. And both USD and SDSU were winners in Summit League Volleyball.
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
Madison woman receives new home following storm damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s taken months of waiting, but a Madison, South Dakota woman finally has a new home. Kathy Poppen lost her trailer in the first derecho the state saw back in May. Poppen has been working since to get a new trailer. But...
Meet the history-making sheriff of Lake County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - History was made Tuesday night, when Sarina Talich was selected as the first-ever female county sheriff in Lake County. She will be one of the only female law enforcement leaders in the state — both now, and ever. When they’re both sworn...
Woman arrested for murder in Sioux Falls arson investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have arrested a woman for setting a fire that led to one person’s death. Police arrested Gerri Lynn Jensen, 35, of Sioux Falls Thursday on first-degree murder charges. Jensen is also charged with attempted murder and arson....
Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
