WSFA
Documentary created on life of John Ed Mathison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An original documentary on former longtime pastor John Ed Mathison debuted Wednesday. The documentary shares Mathison’s life work in ministry at the helm of Frazer Free Methodist Church. It features church members, pastors, other ministry members, family and friends. “I think anyone who meets him,...
Troy Messenger
Troy loses a local masterpiece
No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
alabamanews.net
What’s Happening: November 3-6
Wetumpka is the place to be this weekend! There’s the Wildlife Arts Festival and the Holiday Open House. There’s also plenty to do in Montgomery, including a unique chance to race like a superhero. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s Savanna Sabb.
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year - The Gutherie Family
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three families will represent the River Region as this year’s Families of the Year, selected by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. They represent teamwork, individual growth and family involvement. One of the families that will be honored during a ceremony is the Gutherie...
elmoreautauganews.com
Legacy Seafood Market and Barbeque of Millbrook celebrates First Anniversary Today
Legacy Seafood Market opened up their doors to the community on November 4th 2021. Since opening, it has grown into a thriving seafood market, bringing in many customers throughout the River Region area. The market not only sells fresh seafood, but also incorporated barbeque as well. It is located in the Ashton Plaza Shopping Center off of Hwy. 14 in Millbrook. Their hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
birminghamtimes.com
Delicia Mason: The Passion of a Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s of Alabama
While attending Auburn University in Montgomery (AUM), Delicia Mason did her clinicals at Children’s of Alabama and knew that the facility was only place she wanted to work. “I didn’t want to be at any hospital other than Children’s. That’s just where my passion is—with pediatrics,” she said.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
elmoreautauganews.com
Introducing Ashley Stoddart and Kate Musgrove with The Mill Apartments of Prattville
Have you met Ashley Stoddard and Kate Musgrove? Ashley is the Community Manager for The Mill, while Kat handles Marketing and Outreach. Below is information to help you get to know them and their areas of service for the new apartments in historic downtown Prattville. Ashley Stoddart, Community Manager. Ashley...
alabamaliving.coop
‘Nothing else like it in the state, really….in the nation’
Auburn culinary center a win-win for students, tourism. “At the intersection of campus and community.” This phrase is used often to describe Auburn University’s new Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), and it’s not just a motto; it’s a physical reality. The state-of-the-art facility...
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Ensler v. Meadows: we could use more of those “liberal New York values”
Statehouse candidate Phillip Ensler, left, and Charlotte Meadows, right. The mailers look like something that would have shown up in Montgomery-area mailboxes in the 1960s: a scary black figure holding a knife, dire warnings of outsiders and obscure threats of certain violence. The message is clear: Be afraid, delicate white...
WSFA
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
alabamanews.net
Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice
The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
WSFA
Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Community Night coming Nov. 15 to Premier Place Parking Lot
Come join members of the Prattville Police Department, local organizations, churches and businesses for a night of fun and community fellowship! Police/Fire Equipment and demonstrations, food vendors and more!
Why Nick Saban believes Alabama offense has been playing ‘left-handed’
The impact of Bryce Young’s shoulder injury extended beyond the game-and-a-half he missed in early October. After leaving against Arkansas and sitting out the Texas A&M game, Young returned to play against Tennessee and Mississippi State but suited up for both after minimal practice time. The combination of Jalen...
alabamanews.net
Law Enforcement Officials in Dallas Co. Back Aniah’s Law
Aniah’s Law is on the ballot in the upcoming election — as Amendment One. And law enforcement officials in Dallas County are urging voters — to vote yes for the amendment on Tuesday. The state legislature passed Aniah’s Law. The governor signed it. And now it’s on...
Nation’s largest no-kill dog rescue shelter opens in Alabama
A facility billed as the largest no-kill dog rescue in the United States is now open in Macon County. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Alabama has turned a 100-acre former greyhound training facility into a regional rescue center, which its owners say will eventually save about 5,000 dogs a year over a region covering eight states including Alabama.
