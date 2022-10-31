ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Documentary created on life of John Ed Mathison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An original documentary on former longtime pastor John Ed Mathison debuted Wednesday. The documentary shares Mathison’s life work in ministry at the helm of Frazer Free Methodist Church. It features church members, pastors, other ministry members, family and friends. “I think anyone who meets him,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy loses a local masterpiece

No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

What’s Happening: November 3-6

Wetumpka is the place to be this weekend! There’s the Wildlife Arts Festival and the Holiday Open House. There’s also plenty to do in Montgomery, including a unique chance to race like a superhero. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s Savanna Sabb.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

2022 Families of the Year - The Gutherie Family

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three families will represent the River Region as this year’s Families of the Year, selected by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. They represent teamwork, individual growth and family involvement. One of the families that will be honored during a ceremony is the Gutherie...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Legacy Seafood Market and Barbeque of Millbrook celebrates First Anniversary Today

Legacy Seafood Market opened up their doors to the community on November 4th 2021. Since opening, it has grown into a thriving seafood market, bringing in many customers throughout the River Region area. The market not only sells fresh seafood, but also incorporated barbeque as well. It is located in the Ashton Plaza Shopping Center off of Hwy. 14 in Millbrook. Their hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
MILLBROOK, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamaliving.coop

‘Nothing else like it in the state, really….in the nation’

Auburn culinary center a win-win for students, tourism. “At the intersection of campus and community.” This phrase is used often to describe Auburn University’s new Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), and it’s not just a motto; it’s a physical reality. The state-of-the-art facility...
AUBURN, AL
Troy Messenger

Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
ELMORE, AL
alabamanews.net

Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice

The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Law Enforcement Officials in Dallas Co. Back Aniah’s Law

Aniah’s Law is on the ballot in the upcoming election — as Amendment One. And law enforcement officials in Dallas County are urging voters — to vote yes for the amendment on Tuesday. The state legislature passed Aniah’s Law. The governor signed it. And now it’s on...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Nation’s largest no-kill dog rescue shelter opens in Alabama

A facility billed as the largest no-kill dog rescue in the United States is now open in Macon County. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Alabama has turned a 100-acre former greyhound training facility into a regional rescue center, which its owners say will eventually save about 5,000 dogs a year over a region covering eight states including Alabama.
MACON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy