Attorney General Shapiro Makes a Campaign Stop in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — As we approach election day, candidates are making their way to NEPA one last time to show voters why they would be the best choice. Over the past six days, the Attorney General has made 25 stops around the Commonwealth, this time, with his running mate, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis.
How is inflation impacting the election?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Federal Reserve ordered another interest rate hike. This time 3/4 of a percentage point. The rate was near zero in March and has jumped 3.75 percentage points in the last eight months. It’s the most interest rates have been increased in decades, but Americans are still feeling the effects of inflation.
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy
EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
Thomas Rhett to perform in Wilkes-Barre in 2023
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Thomas Rhett will join the Home Teams of 40 cities next summer, today revealing US tour dates for his HOME TEAM TOUR 23. He will perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, July 7, 2023!. Pre-sale tickets first go on sale...
Powerball Jackpot is the highest Powerball prize in 6 years.
WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE CO(WOLF) — Tonight's jackpot - worth 1.2 billion dollars. This jackpot is the highest Powerball prize in 6 years. Tonight will be the second-largest Powerball in its 30-year history if a player wins. So, I am not a particular purchaser of Powerball tickets typically, but at that being...
Push for Avelo Airlines direct to Florida from AVP
AVOCA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Its been 5 years since direct flights to Florida have been offered by AVP. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is looking to change that. Conversations have started with Avelo Airlines to once again have direct Florida flights. The airline says it's open to adding AVP...
Community honors local marine veteran who left V.A. hospital for first time in 2 years
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Wilkes-Barre community came together today to honor a marine veteran who was able to leave the Wilkes-Barre V.A. Medical Center for the first time in two years. “I am so proud to be daddy's little girl. He is such an honorable man, and...
Children's Service Center Expands Crisis Intervention Services
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Children’s Service Center has announced enhancements to its Crisis Intervention Services throughout Luzerne and Wyoming counties. The services provide rapid response to mental health situations which threaten the well-being of the individual in crisis. Starting this month, children and adolescents, as well...
Luzerne County man found guilty after double homicide trial
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — After just two hours of deliberation, a jury found a Luzerne County man guilty on all counts for his role in a fatal shooting in Wilkes-Barre last year. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 22-year-old Jayshawn Johnson was found guilty of...
