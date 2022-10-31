An armed robbery and a shooting were reported in the Irish Channel and a home invasion was reported in Hollygrove this week, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was robbed Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The 34-year-old man was held up by two assailants at about 8:30 p.m. One, who was armed with a gun, struck him before demanding his belongings. The victim complied.

