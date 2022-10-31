ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now

The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

3 Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 5 loss to Houston

With their loss in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies now have a very uphill climb against the Houston Astros. Heading back to Houston with a 3-2 deficit and with the Astros needing just one win to capture their first World Series title since 2017, the Phillies will need to get much better production at the plate if they have any hope to win two consecutive games at Minute Maid Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Here’s what Jalen Rose said and why he apologized

ESPN NBA commentator Jalen Rose apologized for saying the identity of the Boston Celtics female staff member involved with Ime Udoka should be made public. The Brooklyn Nets have been in the NBA spotlight for the past week due in part to Kyrie Irving promoting a film with antisemitic tropes on Twitter and head coach Steve Nash parting ways with the team. In regards to the latter, various reports indicate that the Nets plan to hire Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown

Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

NFL Week 9 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert ahead of their Week 9 matchups. Week 9 marks the official halfway point of the NFL season and there isn’t a lot of certainty in the league at this point. While most experts can fairly say that the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are elite the race to make the postseason is fairly wide open as some preseason favorites are struggling while expected doormats are surging.
FanSided

Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving

Nike announced that it has suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, and will no longer release his new sneakers. On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets suspended guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay after refusing to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film on his Twitter account, despite the team giving multiple opportunities to do so. Shortly thereafter, Irving released a statement on Instagram, apologizing “to all Jewish families and communities.”
FanSided

2 options the Packers have for making trade deadline mistakes

The Green Bay Packers missed out on Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline, but they could redeem themselves by targeting these two options. The Green Bay Packers offense needed a boost for the second half of the 2022 season. Specifically, they needed to bring in some wide receiver help, as they have struggled with the absence of Davante Adams and injuries across the depth chart. The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 stood as the best time to do so.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

