Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain Announces New Album Queen of Me and 2023 Tour
Shania Twain has announced a new album: Queen of Me arrives February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville. The country singer has also shared a new single, “Last Day of Summer.” To coincide with the release, Twain is also embarking on a tour that will take her through North America and Europe starting in April 2023. Check out the new song and upcoming dates below.
Pantera announce first European shows in 22 years
The reunited Pantera will appear at Germany’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park June 2023
Miss Grit Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Miss Grit—aka New York–based, Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn—has announced their debut album, Follow the Cyborg. The follow-up to last year’s Impostor EP arrives February 24 via Mute. Today, Miss Grit has shared the title track, as well as a futuristic music video directed by Curry Sicong Tian. Watch the visual below.
Slipknot announce 2023 European tour
Slipknot have announced a series of European dates taking place next summer!
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
Listen To Guns N' Roses' 'November Rain' Featuring A 50-Piece Orchestra
GNR has replaced the "November Rain" synthesizers with a real orchestra.
Headie One Announces No Borders Mixtape, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
UK drill rapper Headie One has announced a new collaborative mixtape. It’s called No Borders: European Compilation Project and it includes contributions by artists from Germany (Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim), France (Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej), the Netherlands (Frenna and Chivv), Belgium (Hamza), Italy (Shiva), and Sweden (Yasin). The project arrives November 11. Today, Headie Onehas released lead single “Link in the Ends,” featuring Koba LaD. Check it out below.
Yo La Tengo Announce Tour and New Album This Stupid World, Share New Song “Fallout”: Listen
Yo La Tengo have a new album on the way. It’s titled This Stupid World and it’s out February 10 via Matador. They’ve shared one song from the album, “Fallout,” and announced several tour dates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe next year. Check out the tracklist for This Stupid World, along with “Fallout” and the band’s tour itinerary, below.
Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) Announce EP, Share Video for New Song “Vivien”: Watch
††† (Crosses) have announced their first EP in nearly a decade: Permanent.Radiant is out December 9 via Warner. The six-song release is led by the new single “Vivien,” which comes with a music video directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera and †††’s Shaun Lopez. Take a look below.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share Video for New Song “Pretty Boy”: Listen
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared a new song ahead of a forthcoming album. It’s called “Pretty Boy,” and it features Johnny Marr on guitar. Check it out below. In a press release, Gallagher said, “For this new record it was the first thing I...
Guitar World Magazine
Slipknot's Alessandro “V-Man” Venturella: I borrowed a bass from Tool's Justin Chancellor for our new album
Slipknot's V-Man on his borrowed bottom-end boost from Tool's Justin Chancellor. Masked up, in a black boiler suit, it’s hard to believe that bassist Alessandro ‘VMan’ Venturella has been with heavy metal outfit Slipknot for almost a decade. For his 2014 audition, he borrowed one of Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders’ prized Zon four-strings, and went in all guns blazing. And so, it’s fitting that for their seventh album, The End, So Far, which marks the end of an era as they move on from longtime label Roadrunner Records, VMan sought out another loaner, this time from Tool bassist Justin Chancellor.
Join us in the DTS Sound Space with Marcus Mumford
Audacy is proud to welcome Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford for a special DTS Sound Space interview with host Nicole Alvarez and performance of new tracks from his emotional new ‘self-titled’ album on Sunday, November 6 at 8:45PM ET/PT.
40 Years Ago: Duran Duran Releases the Buoyant ‘Rio’
On Nov. 1, 1982, Duran Duran released "Rio" as a single in the U.K. The title track of the band's 1982 LP quickly became one of the Birmingham band's signature songs, a confident mission statement driven by optimistic lyrics and musical twists and turns. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes' frantic, pulsating sequences...
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Watch Yves Tumor’s Video for New Song “God Is a Circle”
Yves Tumor has released the new single “God Is a Circle.” It comes with a music video directed by Jordan Hemingway, who worked with Tumor on the visual for “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important to the Both of Them.” Watch the new video below. “God Is a...
Sault Release 5 Password-Protected New Albums
Sault have released five new albums in a password-protected folder, which they say will disappear in five days. The mysterious UK music project—which released an orchestral album called Air back in April—posted a message on social media describing the albums as “an offering to God,” adding that the password “is in the message”; it was signed off, “Love SAULT.” The folder is currently available on the band’s website; once opened, it contains a zip file with albums titled 11, Aiir, Earth, Today & Tomorrow, and (Untitled) God.
Stereogum
Hear Three Mesmerizing New Nightshift Songs From Their Forthcoming “Odds & Sods” Release
I was intrigued by Zoë, the 2021 album from the Glasgow-based experimental psych and post-punk band Nightshift. I continue to be intrigued by the three songs they’ve released today. “Hologram,” “Made Of The Earth,” and “Souvenir” are all part of Made Of The Earth, a new album Nightshift are releasing on cassette later this month. It’s billed as “the last document of the band’s initial incarnation, with odds & sods as well as unreleased tracks combining to form a surprisingly cohesive whole.” They’re not really framing it as the proper follow-up to Zoë, and in fact the Bandcamp description teases another album coming next year. But even if this is a stopgap release, its first few singles are pretty captivating. Hear all three songs below.
Bono Launches ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour in New York City
Bono launched his Stories of Surrender book tour this evening in New York City, in support of his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The U2 singer appeared on stage at the Beacon Theatre to rapturous applause before launching into a condensed version of "City of Blinding Lights," backed by a trio of musicians.
IDLES to Reissue Debut Album for 5 Year Anniversary
“What started as a headstone slab of indulgence and unrest became a long journey of beauty, forgiveness, and gratitude,” British punk rockers IDLES wrote on social media, alerting fans that their debut album will see a special reissue. Celebrating its five-year anniversary, the 2017 LP Brutalism will be re-released...
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0