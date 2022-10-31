The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts meet in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday in a game that could make or break the season for both organizations. The outcome of the game could have playoff implications - one way or the other- as both teams are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. The Patriots play Indy and the New York Jets at home before drastically stepping up the competition against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving night) and 6-1 Buffalo Bills (Dec. 1).

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO