ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their reactions to a huge day of Indianapolis Colts news. The Colts started their day by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and ended it by trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. How does the trade affect the Colts, what should you know about newcomer Zack Moss, and what might have gone into Brady's firing?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Address Rumors on TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The general consensus at the trade deadline was that tight end Albert Okwuegbunam would be deemed a surplus by Denver Broncos GM George Paton. When Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich came off injured reserve in Week 6, it saw Okwuegbunam head to the bench and into his street clothes. Dulcich has kept his 24-year-old teammate in such casual attire ever since, with the rampant rumors only growing that Okwuegbunam would be traded, but no move materialized.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad

Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline. With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:
Tri-City Herald

Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers

The Detroit Lions offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice on...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Eddie George on Derrick Henry: ‘He’s Their Entire Team’

NASHVILLE – Eddie George can’t say that Derrick Henry is the NFL’s best running back at the moment. However, the franchise’s career rushing leader verbalized what anyone who has seen the Tennessee Titans play in recent weeks – particularly last Sunday – already realizes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

What Did Georgia Get in Demarcus Riddick?

The University of Georgia just landed its 6th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class in the form of Alabama product, Demarcus Riddick. So, what does this 6'2, 212 junior linebacker from Clanton, Alabama bring to the table for the Georgia Bulldogs? And how well does he fit into a linebacker room coached by Glenn Schumann that currently has seven alumni on active rosters in the NFL?
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Patriots BREAKING: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor OUT Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts meet in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday in a game that could make or break the season for both organizations. The outcome of the game could have playoff implications - one way or the other- as both teams are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. The Patriots play Indy and the New York Jets at home before drastically stepping up the competition against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving night) and 6-1 Buffalo Bills (Dec. 1).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Clemson vs. Notre Dame score prediction by computer model

Clemson and Notre Dame square off on Saturday from the House that Rockne Built with the Tigers' ACC title and College Football Playoff hopes on the line. Coming into the game, Clemson owns the No. 4 position in the CFP top 25 rankings and seemingly in position to make the semifinal just by not losing.
CLEMSON, SC
Tri-City Herald

3 Takeaways: Eight Games into the Season OKC on the Right Track

Oklahoma City is eight games into the 2022-23 season and the attitude around the team is positive as they’ve looked better than expected. OKC is right at .500 sitting at 4-4, the team has won four of the last five and the season is getting deeper and teams are coming into their own.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy