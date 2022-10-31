Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Republicans optimistic about their chances in California districts that gave Biden big victories
Is Democratic spending in Rep. Julia Brownley’s Ventura County-based district a sign of confidence — or overreach?
californiapublic.com
Campaigning in New Mexico, Biden aims to ease voters' economic anxieties
On a campaign stop in New Mexico, the president argued that voting for Democrats is in Americans’ economic interest.
californiapublic.com
Your guide to Prop. 29 on California kidney dialysis centers
California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about Proposition 29.
californiapublic.com
Exploring the riddle of California's 450-mile-long congressional district
California’s 3rd Congressional District stretches 450 miles from Death Valley to Tahoe and past Sacramento suburbs. Residents ask what they have in common.
californiapublic.com
California launches site to track results of rape kits after police backlogs
Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta launches website to track rape test kit results after years of backlogs at police departments.
californiapublic.com
Catalytic converter theft ring that made hundreds of millions is busted, feds say
The federal operation, the first of its kind coordinated by the U.S. Department of Justice, led to charges against 21 people in five states, including California.
californiapublic.com
Widespread rain, heavy winds hit Southern California
Rainfall totals are between a 10th of an inch to a quarter of an inch across L.A. County, but things are expected to clear out by daybreak, the National Weather Service said.
Comments / 0