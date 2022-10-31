Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in OhioKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
247Sports
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing No. 2 Ohio State vs. Northwestern with John Riker of The Daily Northwestern
A week ago, No. 2 Ohio State was in the midst of preparing for the biggest game of the season up to that point as the Buckeyes went on the road to take on a top-15 Penn State team. While it wasn't easy, the Scarlet and Gray left Beaver Stadium with a 44-31 win. This victory answered most of the questions out there about Ohio State and should go a long way to setting up the massive showdown at the end of the regular season.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: College Football Playoff rankings | Buckeyes travel to Northwestern
It's that time of the week again, Buckeye fans. The work week is over (for most of us) and it's time to enjoy another exciting college football weekend. No. 2 Ohio State shouldn't have much in the way of an exciting game this Saturday. The Buckeyes take on a struggling Northwestern team that might be the worst group in the Big Ten. While this game is on the road, and Ryan Field isn't always the easiest play to play (physically), there can't be much fear about how this one will go from Scarlet and Gray fans.
247Sports
Betting the Buckeyes: Northwestern
If you've watched Ohio State every week, you probably didn't have too many questions about the Buckeyes' No. 2 ranking prior to last week. For those that did, the questions came because the Scarlet and Gray had been so dominant in their games due to playing overmatched opponents and they wanted to see the team against a team with similar talent.
J.T. Tuimoloau had 'the best' defensive performance Jim Knowles has seen and can unlock Ohio State's defense
When Ohio State gets a turnover, something the Buckeyes have done in six straight games, there is a celebration on the sideline. When that turnover is returned for a touchdown, it’s pandemonium for the Scarlet and Gray. That’s the case for most involved with Ohio State anyway. One of...
(Thurs)Day: Ohio State coach on bad weather forecast at Northwestern | Buckeyes finally healthy at corner?
The weather for Ohio State's game at Northwestern could be sloppy on Saturday (noon, ET; ABC). Here is the forecast for Evanston from Weather.com: "Windy. Showers early with clearing later in the day. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph."
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State cornerback commit Jermaine Mathews in action in playoff game
Bucknuts is posting LIVE updates as Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is in action in a second-round state playoff game.
Preps to Pros: Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss draws comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss drawing comparison to Detroit Lions and former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
247Sports
How to Watch: Ohio State at Northwestern
No. 2 Ohio State had life pretty easy start to the 2022 season. The Buckeyes spent the first five weeks of the year playing home games, cruising through each contest. The first road game of the year was against Michigan State and the Spartans didn't present much of a challenge.
Comments / 0