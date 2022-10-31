Read full article on original website
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JCMO house fire
Firefighters say a Jefferson City house fire started as an electrical fire. Crews were called to the home in the 1800 – block Mississippi Street around 9:30 Monday morning. There was heavy smoke coming from the house. The Red Cross is helping the person who lived there.
Semi crash closes Hwy 179
A Nebraska trucker is hurt in a crash on Highway – 179 north of Jefferson City. 25 – year old Kawa Khudhur of Lincoln ran off the highway around 10 – Thursday morning. The accident closed the road for about an hour and a half.
UPDATED: Some Cole County homes without 911 service via landlines
UPDATE: Service to the area has been restored. A cut fiber cable is limiting 911 services in a portion of Cole County. The Jefferson City Police Department reported this morning that the outage is only affecting landline phones in the Centertown area. Those living in that area that have home phone service provided by Bright Speed, Lumen, or CenturyLink may be unable to call 911.
Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County
A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
Portion of Forum Boulevard in Columbia shut down for water main replacement
A portion of Forum Boulevard in Columbia is currently closed while crews perform an emergency water main replacement. On Thursday, Columbia Water and Light announced the immediate closure of the turn lane from southbound Forum onto westbound Nifong Boulevard while crews complete the work. The company urges motorists and pedestrians...
Columbia Police investigate drive-by shooting on city's east side
Columbia Police release more information about a shots-fired incident. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Clark Lane on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. Evidence was recovered at the scene confirming a shooting had occurred. Investigators have since learned two vehicles had exchanged gunfire in the area. No injuries...
House fire rescue reunites a man with his four legged friend
Jefferson City firefighters were called to a one-story home on the 1800 block of Mississippi Street on Monday morning, but before they arrived Jamie Winelend and his friend Hunter Brumbaugh ran inside the home to save Ozzy, a nine-year-old shepherd mix. The pair were driving alongside the highway and saw...
Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse
CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
Gasconade County man charged after firing shots near Hermann
A Gasconade County man is arrested following a shots-fired incident just outside Hermann. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Road Monday. When deputies arrived, the alleged victim told them Michael Simpson, of Hermann, came onto their property and that the...
Police: Shell casings found after people in two cars shoot at each other near Clark Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police closed part of a major artery in east Columbia on Wednesday after shots were fired. .223 shell casings and .380 casings were found in the area. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." Officers were at the scene directing traffic.
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
Columbia man arrested for threatening woman & her children with a gun and axe
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for allegedly strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun and an axe. Dominic Hunter, 38, is charged with second-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of child endangerment, and second-degree property damage. He’s currently being held with no bond.
Shots fired reported north of Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CLOSING RAILROAD CROSSING ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the railroad crossing on Missouri Route 41 in Cooper County on Thursday morning November 3, 2022. The crossing is north of the Lamine River. Repairs on the crossing are scheduled from November 3-5. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work...
Howard County bridge to stay closed for more than a month
A bridge that was closed last week will remain closed for more than a month, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The post Howard County bridge to stay closed for more than a month appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
