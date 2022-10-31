ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rison, AR

Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
JONESBORO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart resident seriously injured in dog attack

A 76-year-old Stuttgart woman is recovering after suffering serious injuries in an attack by four dogs that occurred Friday morning around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cherry Street. The three pit bull terriers and one mixed-breed dog involved in the attack have been euthanized and their remains sent to Little Rock for rabies testing, according to a statement released by the Stuttgart Police Department.
STUTTGART, AR
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside. According to investigators, the car was stolen on the 8700 block of Geyer Springs. Police discovered there were three children inside the vehicle and were able to track down the suspect which led to […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 case numbers unchanged in Columbia County

New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Union County but were steady or dropped slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,386.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Woman Jailed In Hopkins County

Hopkins County deputies stopped a North Little Rock woman for a traffic violation on I-30 and detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up items that appeared to have been stolen. There was also a security tag removal device. The device led to a felony charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November

There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
cenlanow.com

South Arkansas Natural Areas offer deer hunts for veterans

WARREN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Bradley County, Ark., is known for private land hunting and quality deer it has available to hunters. The acreage is not only known as a getaway for hunters during fall deer and spring turkey seasons, but also as a place for hikers on a 2.2-mile trail as well as areas for watching wildlife throughout the year.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR

