Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart resident seriously injured in dog attack
A 76-year-old Stuttgart woman is recovering after suffering serious injuries in an attack by four dogs that occurred Friday morning around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cherry Street. The three pit bull terriers and one mixed-breed dog involved in the attack have been euthanized and their remains sent to Little Rock for rabies testing, according to a statement released by the Stuttgart Police Department.
Deputies: Body discovered Tuesday on property in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies are in the early stages of a death investigation after a body was discovered Tuesday near Old Warren Road and Gibson Road, just south of Pine Bluff. According to investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call at 3:33 p.m. after the property owner […]
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside. According to investigators, the car was stolen on the 8700 block of Geyer Springs. Police discovered there were three children inside the vehicle and were able to track down the suspect which led to […]
Sherwood standoff ends Tuesday morning, neighborhood reopens
One Sherwood neighborhood has reopened Tuesday morning after Sherwood police said that a Monday morning standoff is over.
Crews clear multi-vehicle crash involving semis on I-40 near Maumelle
Road crews have cleared a crash involving a pair of tractor-trailers and another vehicle that slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 40 for drivers in Pulaski County Tuesday morning.
Little Rock police release video from triple juvenile kidnapping
Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department have released video from a triple juvenile kidnapping that occurred on Wednesday.
KATV
69-year-old suspect killed after 18-hour long Halloween standoff in Sherwood
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After an 18-hour standoff in Sherwood, police said it ended with the 69-year-old suspect wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer being killed early Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police, Sherwood police officers attempted to serve Eugene Elliot Reed with a warrant for...
Little Rock police investigate 'suspicious death' on Legion Hut Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a "suspicious death" in the city. According to authorities, the incident happened on Legion Hut Road. There is no further information on the incident, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.
Driver dies after being ejected during police chase in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A person has died after being ejected after crashing during a police chase early Monday morning. Little Rock police said that a little before 1:00 a.m. a 2015 Dodge Durango was driving at least 55 mph in a 30 mph zone near Asher and Johnson streets.
Little Rock police chase ends with rollover, driver death
A driver died after an early-morning high-speed police chase in Little Rock Monday.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers unchanged in Columbia County
New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Union County but were steady or dropped slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,386.
Bystander says Beebe trunk or treat turned terrifying as driver crashed through crowd
A bystander from a Monday night trunk-or-treat recalls how the event turned terrifying as an intoxicated driver tore through the crowd.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Woman Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a North Little Rock woman for a traffic violation on I-30 and detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up items that appeared to have been stolen. There was also a security tag removal device. The device led to a felony charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police need help identifying suspect involved in robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a robbery Tuesday morning. Police said at around 7:00 a.m. the suspect participated in an aggravated robbery at the Conoco gas station at 14301 Arch Street in Little Rock. Police said shots were...
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
cenlanow.com
South Arkansas Natural Areas offer deer hunts for veterans
WARREN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Bradley County, Ark., is known for private land hunting and quality deer it has available to hunters. The acreage is not only known as a getaway for hunters during fall deer and spring turkey seasons, but also as a place for hikers on a 2.2-mile trail as well as areas for watching wildlife throughout the year.
