LUXURY QUANTIFIERS like style and sustainability, craftsmanship and comfort are far too often overused. Few brands possess both the legacy and innovation necessary to define – and continually redefine – the standards to which entire industries aspire to. When it comes to cars, Bentley Motors is one brand writing luxury’s rules for the modern driver. The celebrated British auto manufacturer is introducing its second-generation SUV model, the Bentayga Extended Wheel Base (EWB) – its largest and most luxurious model to date. After first launching the Bentayga as the first ultra-premium SUV of its kind in 2017, Bentley has spent the past five years yet again setting the industry bar for design, technology, and performance.

8 DAYS AGO