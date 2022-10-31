The Rock’s XFL Unveils Teams Ahead Of 2023 Season

The XFL is BACK.

No owned by world class actor, tequila mogul, and former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock Johnson,” the XFL is officially gearing up for the 2023 season.

The league officially unveiled the teams that would be participating in the 2023 season, and with the exception of the new San Antonio Brahmans, the other seven teams will look fairly familiar.

Three teams, the D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks and St. Louis Battlehawks, all participated in the 2020 season and will come back without any changes.

The Renegades moved over to Arlington, Texas, instead of nearby Dallas, and the Seattle Sea Dragons added the “Sea” part to their name.

The Orlando Guardians move to Orlando from New York, and the Vegas Vipers moved from Tampa Bay.

According to the league’s co-owner and chairwoman, Dany Garcia, a lot of thought went into the team selection process:

“Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team’s identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL’s vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold.”

The draft is set to take place next month, with opening week slated for February 18th, 2023, the weekend following the Super Bowl.

Here’s the full list of XFL teams, head coaches and home stadiums:

Arlington Renegades: Head coach Bob Stoops, Choctaw Stadium

Houston Roughnecks: Head coach Wade Phillips, TDECU Stadium

Orlando Guardians: Head coach Terrell Buckley, Camping World Stadium

Vegas Vipers: Head coach Rod Woodson, TBD

San Antonio Brahmas: Head coach Hines Ward, The Alamodome

Seattle Sea Dragons: Head coach Jim Haslett, Lumen Field

St. Louis Battlehawks: Head coach Anthony Becht, The Dome

D.C. Defenders: Head coach Reggie Barlow, Audi Field