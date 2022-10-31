ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Twitter Staff Blasts Elon Musk on Glassdoor Amid Takeover

Several Twitter employees have criticized Elon Musk on the job review site Glassdoor after the billionaire took over the company last month. After purchasing Twitter, Musk fired several top executives at the company including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal as well as Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde. On Thursday,...
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
Newsweek

Kitten With Permanently Angry Face Dubbed 'Grumpy Cat 2.0'

A kitten with a permanently grumpy facial expression is delighting the internet, earning itself the nickname "Grumpy Cat 2.0." On October 10, Reddit user Diana (u/MickPawsome) shared a snap of her kitten Mick to the r/Aww forum. Despite describing him as a "little bundle of joy," Mick's hilariously "angry" expression grabbed both Redditors' attention and stole their hearts.
Newsweek

Newsweek

