Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Twitter Staff Blasts Elon Musk on Glassdoor Amid Takeover
Several Twitter employees have criticized Elon Musk on the job review site Glassdoor after the billionaire took over the company last month. After purchasing Twitter, Musk fired several top executives at the company including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal as well as Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde. On Thursday,...
Twitter Restricts Elon Musk Impersonator Accounts for 'Unusual Activity'
Verified Twitter users changed their names to "Elon Musk" and tweeted bizarre messages before being "temporarily restricted" by the platform on Friday.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President
The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
Fact Check: Did AOC Buy a Tesla?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was called out after criticizing Elon Musk's blue check policy for Twitter.
Human Rights Experts Denounce Elon Musk's 'Ominous Start' to Twitter
Musk fired Twitter's entire human rights team on Friday, triggering backlash from advocacy groups.
Man Making Mistakes on Chemistry Notes So His Crush Fails Shocks Internet
"I hope your friends warn this woman about you," one commenter exclaimed.
Kitten With Permanently Angry Face Dubbed 'Grumpy Cat 2.0'
A kitten with a permanently grumpy facial expression is delighting the internet, earning itself the nickname "Grumpy Cat 2.0." On October 10, Reddit user Diana (u/MickPawsome) shared a snap of her kitten Mick to the r/Aww forum. Despite describing him as a "little bundle of joy," Mick's hilariously "angry" expression grabbed both Redditors' attention and stole their hearts.
