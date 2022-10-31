Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Reveals How Donald Trump Can Return to Twitter
Twitter's new head, Elon Musk, has revealed how former President Donald Trump could return to the site almost two years after getting banned. Musk announced last week that he bought Twitter for $44 billion, after spending months trying to get out of the deal. In his first moments as owner, Musk reportedly fired several top Twitter executives, including the CEO and chief legal officer.
