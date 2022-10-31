ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Elon Musk Reveals How Donald Trump Can Return to Twitter

Twitter's new head, Elon Musk, has revealed how former President Donald Trump could return to the site almost two years after getting banned. Musk announced last week that he bought Twitter for $44 billion, after spending months trying to get out of the deal. In his first moments as owner, Musk reportedly fired several top Twitter executives, including the CEO and chief legal officer.
Newsweek

Twitter Staff Blasts Elon Musk on Glassdoor Amid Takeover

Several Twitter employees have criticized Elon Musk on the job review site Glassdoor after the billionaire took over the company last month. After purchasing Twitter, Musk fired several top executives at the company including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal as well as Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde. On Thursday,...
Newsweek

Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull

Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1020M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy