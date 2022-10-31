Read full article on original website
MLive Muskegon high school football predictions for district finals
MUSKEGON – Pressure is a privilege.
No. 9 East Longmeadow starts slow against No. 8 Middleboro, falls in Div. IV state football playoffs
MIDDLEBOROUGH — No. 9 East Longmeadow started all of its wins this season with a spark.
First look at Kansas high school football playoff brackets, schedule of quarterfinal games
Here’s a look at the brackets for high school football playoff games for the quarterfinals next Friday.
State cross country: Seniors Ford, Kemey power Rock Bridge; Tolton girls repeat as champs
Friday was bittersweet for Carolyn Ford and Ian Kemey. The two seniors were running their last high school cross country races in the Class 5 state championships at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course. As the two crossed into the second half of their respective races, they found a second...
Girls Volleyball State Tournament Scoreboard: No. 15 Southwick wins five-set thriller & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning.
State Tournament Scoreboard: Lauren Carnes leads No. 32 Westfield girls volleyball into Round of 32 & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning.
No. 1 Southwick girls soccer team falls to No. 2 Pope Francis in Class C finals, 1-0
WILBRAHAM – The Southwick Regional High School girls soccer team’s run finished just a couple goals short of their ultimate goal, a Western Massachusetts championship crown. Pope Francis senior midfielder Maeve O’Sullivan scored the game’s only goal in the 48th minute of the Western Massachusetts Class C Girls...
Must-see goal sends Maize South boys soccer to Kansas high school state championship game
The game-winner came on a length-of-the-field pass from the goalkeeper in the final minutes.
2022 Girls Soccer Postseason Super 7: Two players from undefeated Monson make list
With the Statewide Tournament starting Friday, take a look at the top seven players from the regular season.
Sebastian River senior Mitchell Ledford doubles up on state golds at 3A state swim meet
Tasting a gold medal victory last year for the first time felt so good to Sebastian River senior Mitchell Ledford. On Friday night in his final high school meet, the Shark standout double dipped to go out on top. The North Carolina State commit defended his title in the 100 butterfly and added a...
