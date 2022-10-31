CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County officials said a man is in stable condition after he was bitten by a shark Thursday. The South Gulf County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire department reported that they responded to an area north of the rocks along Cape San Blas after an adult man was bitten in the leg around 2:30 p.m. (CT). The man was assisted by firefighters, along with members of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf County EMS.

GULF COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO