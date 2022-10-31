Read full article on original website
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Chuck
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Chuck, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Pitbull Terrier mix is eight months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City holds community meeting before redesigning a popular park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City officials are looking to revamp Bay Memorial Park. During a public meeting on Thursday night, city officials asked what people thought of their plans. “The signs say 92 parking spaces, so do we have that many...
WJHG-TV
59th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Attention seafood lovers: the 59th Florida Seafood festival is back this weekend. Battery Park in Apalachicola will be filled with vendors on November 4th and 5th, drawing thousands of visitors. The festival includes some of the best local seafood, arts and crafts, entertainment, and live music.
WJHG-TV
Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, cold drinks, and even better music. The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend. The festivities start tonight with a...
WJHG-TV
Officials offer safety tips ahead of Ironman Florida Race
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As competitors from all over the world gear up for the 24th annual Ironman Florida race, law enforcement officials are fast at work putting together a plan to make sure participants stay safe. Andy Husar is the Emergency Response Director for the Bay County...
WJHG-TV
Stuff The Charger food drive underway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), announced their annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive – a statewide effort to support Floridians who could use a little extra help this holiday season. From November 1 through November 30, the department is collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.
Fort Walton Beach Homeless shelter needs donations for new building
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One Hopeful Place, a non-profit serving homeless people in Fort Walton Beach, is asking for help. The location at 1564 N. Beal Extension is adding a cold-weather shelter for this year making room for 48 extra beds. This extra room comes at an extra cost. One Hopeful Place Urgent […]
WJHG-TV
Liz and Corey Hunt : Faces and Places of the Panhandle
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The journey for Liz and Corey Hunt to own their own gym started years ago. Liz had just retired from the United States Air Force, but Corey was still on duty. “As soon as I retired from the military in Fort Walton Beach Florida, which was...
KLFY.com
Shark bite reported in Florida panhandle
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County officials said a man is in stable condition after he was bitten by a shark Thursday. The South Gulf County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire department reported that they responded to an area north of the rocks along Cape San Blas after an adult man was bitten in the leg around 2:30 p.m. (CT). The man was assisted by firefighters, along with members of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf County EMS.
WJHG-TV
Upcoming Freeport Bayfest 2022
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City OF Freeport may be small, but it’s growing... and fast. If you would like to see how fast, November 5th is the perfect time; the city is hosting its annual Freeport Bayfest. The event will be held Saturday, November 5th from 10 a.m....
WJHG-TV
Fall Festival Held by the Council on Aging
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Council on Aging stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to discuss an important festival for a good cause. Lydia Vickery, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Council on Aging and Anderson Edwards, a board member for the council, told us all about an event that could help raise money to feed their senior adults along with the community as a whole.
WJHG-TV
Adopt a Pet from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a dog who just loved the attention. “Bear”, who is very charming, is available for adoption. While at the studio, Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this holiday season.
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast State College is looking a little Bizarre
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend Gulf Coast State College invites you out to help a good cause. The Bizarre Bazaar is a huge yard sale put on by the school to support the GCSC Commodore Cupboard. Originally known as Michael’s Pantry, the Commodore Cupboard serves as a refuge...
niceville.com
Thunderbird Powwow is this weekend in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla — The 2022 Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow is November 4-6 at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Experience the colorful sights and distinctive sounds of Native American dancing, drumming, and singing. Spend the day with craft makers, singers, dancers, flute players, storytellers, and exhibits. Sponsored by the Thunderbird...
WJHG-TV
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
WJHG-TV
Friday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with only a little potential for some fog development early on this morning. It won’t last long if you do happen to see it. Otherwise, we’ll get going with plenty of sunshine, and see plenty of it through the day ahead.
franklincounty.news
Two drownings mark tragic week in county
A pair of drownings, one mysterious and the other the result of an apparent deliberate careless act, marked last week in Franklin County. On October 28, the mother of Staci Peterson, in town from Pennsylvania, gave a news conference, in which she shared her love for her daughter Staci. “She...
Comments / 0