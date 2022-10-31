ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lupus Foundation of AR to host statewide talent show

By Ashlei King
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Lupus Foundation of Arkansas is hosting its 6th Annual Statewide Talent show on November 12. Aspiring singers, dancers and poets will hit the stage at the City Center at 315 N. Shackleford Road. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The show begins at 3:30 p.m.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to shine a spotlight on Lupus, which is a chronic disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body.

