ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Investigates Possible Data Breach, Reassures Jittery Vendors

By Jennifer Bringle
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsWiL_0it7pKTb00
Jessica Binns/Sourcing Journal

Just a day after being named permanent CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, Sue Gove hosted around 500 vendors virtually and at the company’s New Jersey headquarters to make her case for sticking with the struggling home chain.

During the two-hour session, Gove and her team outlined Bed Bath & Beyond’s strategy for reversing the the downward trajectory the company has been on during the past several years. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Gove said she doesn’t believe bankruptcy is on the horizon for the home goods retailer, and she’s optimistic that the new strategy will make a positive difference.

That strategy includes a departure from the private brand push led by prior CEO Mark Tritton and a return to focusing on national brands to help regain lost market share. Bed Bath & Beyond also announced plans to close around 150 stores over the coming year, with the first 56 of those named in September, as well as a 20 percent reduction in corporate and supply chain jobs as part of its restructuring.

Bed Bath & Beyond also recently secured $500 million in financing for incremental liquidity, including an expanded asset-based loan facility of $1.13 billion and $375 million in the form of a first-in, last-out loan.

Related Stories

Gove also took the summit as an opportunity to assure vendors that the company would make good on its commitments to its suppliers. The retailer had fallen behind on payments to suppliers, but has recently caught up on those bills.

“There were some challenges under prior regimes, but I believe we are on a solid footing to repair the relationships,” Gove said. “Our accounts payable are as clean as they have ever been.”

Following its vendor meeting, Bed Bath & Beyond filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 28, registering additional shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share for sale under the company’s at the market offering program, pursuant to the company’s existing open market sale agreement with Jefferies LLC.

According to the filing, Bed Bath & Beyond intends to use the net proceeds, if any, after deducting the sales agent’s commission and the company’s offering expenses, for immediate strategic priorities such as rebalancing the retailer’s assortment and inventory, and addressing debt.

An additional disclosure in the filing also revealed that Bed Bath & Beyond became aware in October of a possible data breach. The breach occurred via a phishing scam, with data from the company’s hard drive and shared drives being improperly accessed by a third party. The retailer did not confirm whether or not sensitive or personal data was a part of that breach, saying they’re still investigating.

“At this time, the company has no reason to believe that any such sensitive or personally identifiable information was accessed or that this event would be likely to have a material impact on the company,” the filing said.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Baby Brand Gets into Private-Label Game

Bed Bath & Beyond might be reorienting back to national brands but its kids-focused BuyBuy Baby division just released its first private label as holiday shopping kicks into high gear. Launched Tuesday, the exclusive Mighty Goods brand offers baby apparel in sizes preemie to 4T as well as home textiles such as hooded bath towels, crib sheets, chenille blankets, burp cloths, bibs, washcloths and bodysuits. Bath, bedding and newborn basics are among the items verified by textile certification standard Oeko-Tex to keep families safe from over 300 harmful chemicals. Nursery furniture and decor round out the Mighty Goods line. “We’re excited...
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Suppliers Pull the Plug

Just days after hosting around 500 vendors for a summit outlining its new strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has seen several suppliers stop or restrict shipments. According to a report from Bloomberg, Dbest Products Inc.—which has sold its rolling carts to the retailer for more than a decade—and longtime kitchen storage product supplier YouCopia both halted merchandise shipments to the embattled retailer. “We requested to alter our payment terms to payment in advance and they said no— politely,” Dbest Products CEO Richard Elden told Bloomberg. “We’d rather keep our product for customers that we expect will pay us with no issues and...
Sourcing Journal

How Shoe Sensation Optimized Labor Spend in 200 Stores

Footwear and apparel retailer Shoe Sensation has implemented a suite of software solutions from workforce management platform provider Reflexis to streamline communication across its approximately 200 stores, improve store execution and labor scheduling, while also optimizing labor spend. The Reflexis software suite supports the chain’s retail transformation initiatives focused on “getting the right store associates in the right place at the right time,” Indiana-based Shoe Sensation said. In particular, the retailer selected Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager, Workforce Scheduler and Employee Self-Service solutions, as well as mobile-first document storage and management solution Q-Docs. The move comes as retailers across the board are trying to...
TheStreet

One Out of Five Walmart Customers Buy This

Walmart bases much of its appeal to shoppers on low prices for many necessities. In the search for growth, the retail giant has gone after the grocery and club membership businesses in recent years. But sometimes just renewing an old business line can help the cause as well. In the...
Cadrene Heslop

Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores

Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
CNET

Thanksgiving Store Hours: Which Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving This Year?

With Black Friday just a matter of weeks away, attention is already turning to the various sales stores will be running as well as Black Friday and Thanksgiving store opening hours. Though Black Friday itself will see some extended opening hours, in recent years several major retailers have taken to closing up shop on Thanksgiving to give employees chance to spend time with their loved ones. For those still wanting to shop, we've got the skinny on all of the stores closed on Thanksgiving to help you avoid disappointment.
Footwear News

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Recalls Kobe-Worn Sneakers

Adidas has reportedly recalled pairs of its yet to be re-released Crazy 1 basketball sneaker, a classic shoe initially donned by late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. According to a report from Complex, Adidas notified retail partners ahead of the shoes’ anticipated Oct. 22 relaunch that they had to send pairs back to the athleticwear company because of a quality control issue. It didn’t specify what was wrong with the shoes, however. One of the report’s sources with knowledge of the recall said the shoes were suffering from creasing in the upper’s foam material. The product page for the shoe on Adidas’ website now...
Sourcing Journal

Dollar General Is Just Throwing Money Away at This Point

Less than a month after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) cited Dollar General Corp. with more than $1.6 million in penalties for putting its workers’ safety at risk, federal inspectors have issued citations for similar violations at store locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and added $2.78 million in proposed penalties now owed by national discount retailer. The DOL said Tuesday that since 2017, Dollar General Corp. has been fined more than $12.3 million in initial penalties for numerous willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations. During the past five years, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found...
GEORGIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Now DSW Customers Can Fix Their Favorite Footwear

DSW wants consumers to spruce up their shoes instead of springing for new ones. The Designer Brands-owned retail chain is making Cobbler Direct’s services available to customers at 500-plus stores, addressing the “growing need” for footwear repair when so few craftsmen are available to meet demand. “DSW is hyper-focused on delighting our customers, offering diverse brands and delivering products with speed, and we coordinate with the best partners to make our business succeed,” said DSW president Doug Howe. “We want customers to enjoy and get the most out of their purchases, so if they ever need a product repair, DSW’s partnership with...
PYMNTS

Amazon to Freeze Hiring for Corporate Positions

New corporate hires will have to wait at Amazon, as the company announced a freeze as of Wednesday (Nov. 2). Amazon is moving to pause new hiring amid a worsening economic outlook and after its hiring practices had been less restricted in years past, it said in a memo to employees.
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy