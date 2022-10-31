Read full article on original website
Related
Protections against absentee ballot fraud in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Nov. 8 election is drawing near, and nearly 600,000 Wisconsin voters have already cast their ballots through advance voting. But news of a top Milwaukee election official charged with sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a state lawmaker has caused some to question the absentee voting process and how Wisconsin election officials safeguard against fraud.Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe called the official's alleged action a setback to public confidence, but said she has "every confidence the upcoming election will be fair and accurate."Here are answers to some of the most commonly...
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh...
Comments / 0