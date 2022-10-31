ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Centre Daily

Pistons Fall To Handicapped Cavaliers In Demoralizing 112-88 Loss

This one was tough to watch. Any 20+ points loss is no fun for fans and players alike; however, the lack of fight against an injured team is discouraging, to say the least. The Cavs were without their starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Yet, Cleveland came out guns blazing and put on a show from three-point land. The supporting cast of Cleveland's team stepped up in the absence of their superstars - who have naturally carried this team to immediate success.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Internal Development Key for Thunder in Four Game Win Streak

After opening the 2022-23 season with three consecutive losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder have embarked on a four-game win streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. OKC dominated the Clippers in back-to-back contests, outscoring Los Angeles by a combined 22 points. In the second matchup,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Bucks Overwhelm Pistons in 116-91 Blowout

This one was far beyond ugly. Following two unreal performances by the Pistons, this matchup proved that the past week may have been an outlier. Two nights ago, the team collectively played with rich chemistry and knocked down shots consistently and effortlessly - it all appeared so natural. These were all keys to keeping it so close and only falling short by two points to the same Eastern Conference powerhouse. However, everything that went right in that matchup went wrong in this one.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday

After an uninspiring start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers found a way to bounce back and form a winning streak. It all started last week with a victory over the Toronto Raptors. The next night, the Sixers defeated the Chicago Bulls, which became their first consecutive victory...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

3 Takeaways: Eight Games into the Season OKC on the Right Track

Oklahoma City is eight games into the 2022-23 season and the attitude around the team is positive as they’ve looked better than expected. OKC is right at .500 sitting at 4-4, the team has won four of the last five and the season is getting deeper and teams are coming into their own.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton Feel for James Harden

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers’ healthy streak ended. After starting the year off with a clear injury report, the Sixers have lost several key players to setbacks over the last few games. Joel Embiid missed three of the last four matchups due to knee soreness and a non-COVID illness. De’Anthony...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Takeaway From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against The Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat break a two-game losing streak, pulling away for a 116-109 victory Tuesday against the defending champions Golden State Warriors. Bam Adebayo has always been credited for his defense and this game was another showcase. His defense was all over the place, ultimately leading to three steals. His highlight play took place in the second quarter when he jumped and blocked Jordan Poole’s driving layup.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Minus Irving and Simmons, Nets crush Wizards in 42-point blowout

It’s like a water weight on the Nets’ shoulders magically evaporated overnight. It was a homecoming party for superstar forward Kevin Durant, who continued his march up the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s list with yet another night to remember: In his hometown of Washington, D.C., Durant claimed Wizards’ C Daniel Gafford’s ankles with a crossover flurry that sent Gafford into a full split.
BROOKLYN, NY
Centre Daily

Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Post

Nike announced Friday that it is pausing its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, effective immediately. The sportswear giant’s decision comes after Irving doubled down on his comments for the promotion of an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media last week despite saying he “meant no disrespect” by it.
IRVING, NY
Centre Daily

Kevin Durant reacts to Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Nets: ‘I just don’t like none of it’

NEW YORK — After initially saying Friday he wished the Nets had “kept quiet as an organization,” Kevin Durant took to Twitter to try and clarify those comments. “I see some people are confused,” Durant tweeted about his shootaround comments he made when discussing the firestorm over Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic controversy. ”I don’t condone hate speech or anti-semetism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

The Nets Should Burn It All Down

The underachieving, uninspiring, increasingly nauseating Nets of Brooklyn are reportedly set to name Ime Udoka as their new head coach, which seemingly makes sense from a pure basketball standpoint. (And yes, of course, Udoka brings his own baggage with his suspension by the Celtics for potential misconduct.) The Nets have...
BROOKLYN, NY
Centre Daily

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Strongly Weigh In On Ime Udoka-Nets Rumors

It seems like with each passing day the situation around currently suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets even more confusing. Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season before training camp kicked off for an inappropriate workplace relationship. Boston has kept the full story under wraps -- to even the team -- but over the last few months more damning details have come out putting return to the Boston bench very much in doubt.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Joakim Noah Gives Props To Dwyane Wade

The Miami Heat considered Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers huge competition in the early 2010s but the rivalry with the Chicago Bulls was one of the most intense ones. The rivalry included two playoff matchups and multiple on-court altercations. One of the key players who kept the rivalry heated, Joakim...
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

‘It Was Big’: Reggie Bullock Delivers When Mavs Needed Most vs. Jazz

It wasn't until just 35.5 seconds were remaining in regulation of the Dallas Mavericks' 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday that Reggie Bullock scored his first points of the game. While it was his only made shot, It was the team's biggest shot of the night — converting a made corner 3-pointer to give the Mavs a five-point lead.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Lakers: Why L.A. May Be Better Than Its Record

The Lakers started off the new season 0-5 and sent the whole basketball world into a frenzy. The team was being dubbed as a bottom five team and believed they had zero chance of even making a play-in spot, but with Russell Westbrook moving to the bench and providing a spark for the second unit the team has now won two games in a row.
Centre Daily

Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster

The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

