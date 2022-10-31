Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Centre Daily
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Chase Goodbye, Baker’s New Deal, Practice Squad Move, and More
While Miami Dolphins players were excited to welcome new teammates Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. on Wednesday, there also was some sadness at moving forward without running back Chase Edmonds. Edmonds was part of the deal that landed Chubb and, although, he only was a member of the team...
Centre Daily
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs
Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas...
Centre Daily
‘More Food on the Table’ For Lions After T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Detroit Lions moved on from starting tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The move sends away Detroit’s leading receiver through six games and leaves the team without a key piece in the offense. However, the cupboard is not bare for Dan Campbell’s squad at the position, as Brock Wright and James Mitchell are expected to step in.
Centre Daily
Eddie George on Derrick Henry: ‘He’s Their Entire Team’
NASHVILLE – Eddie George can’t say that Derrick Henry is the NFL’s best running back at the moment. However, the franchise’s career rushing leader verbalized what anyone who has seen the Tennessee Titans play in recent weeks – particularly last Sunday – already realizes.
Centre Daily
Sean McVay talks Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers ahead of matchup with Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams were expected to be two of the top teams in the NFL this season. Instead, both teams have trickled below .500 and are now fighting to stay relevant. A win this Sunday afternoon could mean a ton in a few months when the postseason rolls around.
Centre Daily
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Chicago Bears
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it three in a row and improve to 6-3 on the season when they face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins will face an NFC opponent for the third time this season after losing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 and defeating the Detroit Lions last Sunday.
Centre Daily
Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would ‘Do Great’ As Auburn Coach
Since Auburn made the decision to fire coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games with the program, several candidates’ names have been floated around the college football landscape in regard to who should become the Tigers’ next coach. Among the potential candidates include Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin, Liberty’s...
Centre Daily
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Josh Boyer, Ezukanma Inaction, and More
What is the reason for the first half suck/second half stifle defensive pattern we've seen lately from the Fins? Have the injuries inhibited starters from playing enough together and they take time to jell?. Hey Mike, if there’s anything that maybe I would point to — and I again point...
Centre Daily
Breaking Down the Final Week 9 Dolphins-Bears Injury Report
In the same week they acquired star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, the Miami Dolphins now have to monitor an injury to their up-and-coming pass rusher, Jaelan Phillips. Phillips was a late addition to the injury report Friday, showing up with a quad injury that had him listed as limited in practice and questionable for the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Centre Daily
Lovie Smith: Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks Will Be Back With Team Friday
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ unresolved dispute with the team could end as soon as Friday, according to coach Lovie Smith. Smith expressed confidence that Cooks will be back at NRG Stadium and return to the team after missing the Texans’ loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons and two days of practice after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn’t traded at the NFL deadline.
Centre Daily
Bills BREAKING: Jordan Poyer OUT - Buffalo vs. Jets Preview GAMEDAY
The Buffalo Bills travel to play the New York Jets in an AFC East Division battle on Sunday from MetLife Stadium. The Bills sit atop the division while the Jets are tied with Miami at 5-3 for second place. The Bills, who have beaten the Jets in four straight meetings,...
Centre Daily
Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week and released game designations ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Falcons. Eight players were given a game designation, and six of which have been ruled out. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) will all not play.
Centre Daily
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Ryan Jensen Nominated for NFL Award
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen is never one to brag about himself, but the truth of the matter is, he's done a lot of work over the years in support of veterans and the military community. His efforts there date back to his days with the Baltimore Ravens, before...
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
Centre Daily
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Nominated for Fan-Voted NFL Award
ASHBURN, Va. -- As the Washington Commanders prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings on the playing field on Sunday, an honor came down to coach Ron Rivera on Friday. Rivera is one of 32 personnel or groups representing each of the NFL franchises as nominees for the 12th Annual Salute to Service Award.
Centre Daily
Frogs In The Pros: Where To Catch Your TCU Horned Frogs In NFL Week 9 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week X of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton completed 22 or 30...
Centre Daily
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports
The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
Centre Daily
Zac Taylor Discusses Chris Evans’ Role, Lack of Playing Time on Offense
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chris Evans had one of the biggest plays of the game on Monday night against the Browns. The 25-year-old caught a 26-yard pass on Cincinnati's first possession. The Bengals went on to lose the game and Evans only played one more snap on offense.
Centre Daily
Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Miss Practice Again for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not practice over the past week leaving his status against the Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints in jeopardy. Andrews has not missed a game due to injury in his five-year career. He injured his shoulder last week...
Centre Daily
Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
Comments / 0