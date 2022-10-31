HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ unresolved dispute with the team could end as soon as Friday, according to coach Lovie Smith. Smith expressed confidence that Cooks will be back at NRG Stadium and return to the team after missing the Texans’ loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons and two days of practice after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn’t traded at the NFL deadline.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO