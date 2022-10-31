ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton Feel for James Harden

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers’ healthy streak ended. After starting the year off with a clear injury report, the Sixers have lost several key players to setbacks over the last few games. Joel Embiid missed three of the last four matchups due to knee soreness and a non-COVID illness. De’Anthony...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Takeaway From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against The Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat break a two-game losing streak, pulling away for a 116-109 victory Tuesday against the defending champions Golden State Warriors. Bam Adebayo has always been credited for his defense and this game was another showcase. His defense was all over the place, ultimately leading to three steals. His highlight play took place in the second quarter when he jumped and blocked Jordan Poole’s driving layup.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Bucks Overwhelm Pistons in 116-91 Blowout

This one was far beyond ugly. Following two unreal performances by the Pistons, this matchup proved that the past week may have been an outlier. Two nights ago, the team collectively played with rich chemistry and knocked down shots consistently and effortlessly - it all appeared so natural. These were all keys to keeping it so close and only falling short by two points to the same Eastern Conference powerhouse. However, everything that went right in that matchup went wrong in this one.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

3 Takeaways: Eight Games into the Season OKC on the Right Track

Oklahoma City is eight games into the 2022-23 season and the attitude around the team is positive as they’ve looked better than expected. OKC is right at .500 sitting at 4-4, the team has won four of the last five and the season is getting deeper and teams are coming into their own.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday

After an uninspiring start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers found a way to bounce back and form a winning streak. It all started last week with a victory over the Toronto Raptors. The next night, the Sixers defeated the Chicago Bulls, which became their first consecutive victory...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Minus Irving and Simmons, Nets crush Wizards in 42-point blowout

It’s like a water weight on the Nets’ shoulders magically evaporated overnight. It was a homecoming party for superstar forward Kevin Durant, who continued his march up the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s list with yet another night to remember: In his hometown of Washington, D.C., Durant claimed Wizards’ C Daniel Gafford’s ankles with a crossover flurry that sent Gafford into a full split.
BROOKLYN, NY
Centre Daily

Kevin Durant reacts to Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Nets: ‘I just don’t like none of it’

NEW YORK — After initially saying Friday he wished the Nets had “kept quiet as an organization,” Kevin Durant took to Twitter to try and clarify those comments. “I see some people are confused,” Durant tweeted about his shootaround comments he made when discussing the firestorm over Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic controversy. ”I don’t condone hate speech or anti-semetism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Celtics make winning plays late, overcome DeMar Derozan’s 46 points to hold off Bulls

BOSTON — As far as early-season losses go, the Celtics’ opening week loss last month in Chicago left a mark. The way it unfolded didn’t sit right for a team with championship aspirations. Their bench didn’t get the job done, and they knew it. Emotions got the best of them, resulting in two ejections. Their defense was woeful in a blowout defeat to the Bulls.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

San Antonio Spurs Facing Lawsuit Involving Former Player Josh Primo

The San Antonio Spurs have been considered one of the NBA's most wholesome organizations but a recent report may have some reconsider. On Thursday morning, former former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen sued the Spurs and ex-player Josh Primo and filed a criminal complaint over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo. The lawsuit alleges Primo of exposing himself nine times to her beginning in December 2021 and the franchise failed to act.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Centre Daily

Lakers: Why L.A. May Be Better Than Its Record

The Lakers started off the new season 0-5 and sent the whole basketball world into a frenzy. The team was being dubbed as a bottom five team and believed they had zero chance of even making a play-in spot, but with Russell Westbrook moving to the bench and providing a spark for the second unit the team has now won two games in a row.
Centre Daily

Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster

The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

