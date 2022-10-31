On December 8, 2022, On Site Opera will present its acclaimed, holiday production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” following a three-year hiatus. This site-specific staging will be held at the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, and is presented in partnership with Breaking Ground, New York’s largest provider of supportive housing. The performances will feature a community choir made up of those who have personally experienced homelessness, in addition to the American Modern Ensemble, and a professional ensemble comprised of boy soprano Devin Zamir Coleman, Chrystal E. Williams, Musa Ngqungwana, Joshua Jeremiah, Jonathan R. Green, and Julius Ahn.

