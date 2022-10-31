Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Logan Medlock, fallen London police officer
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor of fallen London Police Department officer Logan Medlock. Medlock was killed by an alleged drunk driver Sunday morning. He was a graduate of North Laurel High School...
WTVQ
List of school closures for sickness growing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
WTVQ
Benefit fund established for fallen London police officer’s family
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A benefit fund has been established to help the family of Logan Medlock, the London Police Department officer who was killed by an alleged drunk driver Sunday morning. The fund is established at Cumberland Valley National Bank. Anyone who wishes to donate can go to...
