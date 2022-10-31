Read full article on original website
Economic development bill, without permanent tax relief or stimulus checks, sent to Gov. Baker
Mixed feelings clouded Beacon Hill Thursday as lawmakers sent their long-awaited economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk, omitting a string of short-term and permanent tax relief measures they had initially planned to pass at the end of formal sessions in July. There were no concrete objections to...
Mass. tax refund formula flawed, checks will be too high, new report claims
With the distribution of nearly $3 billion in tax refunds to Bay Staters now underway, a troubling new analysis into Chapter 62F claims Massachusetts officials are contending with a “mirage of ‘excess’ tax revenue” that triggered the controversial tax cap law to take effect for the first time since the 1980s.
Is there a diesel fuel shortage coming in Massachusetts?
Last month a federal report showed that the U.S. only had 25 days left of diesel fuel. But despite the seemingly grave warning, this number may not mean what you think. According to Verify, the 25-day metric the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported is based on if refineries stopped producing oil, and if the U.S. stopped importing it from other countries. However, both of those scenarios seem unlikely, experts say.
Cannabis beats cranberries as top Massachusetts crop, reports suggest
Cranberry bogs cover approximately 13,250 acres of Massachusetts. It’s the second-largest growing region in the world, and according to cranberries.org, “the largest agricultural crop in the state.” Even Governor Charlie Baker has dubbed October as “Cranberry Month” for three years in a row. But the...
Topgolf coming to Massachusetts, expected to open in 2023
Topgolf is opening its first permanent Massachusetts location in 2023. The company, which has 81 other locations, is bringing its “technology-driven experience” to Canton, which will be the first location in Massachusetts and is projected to open in late 2023. “We get asked all the time when we’re...
Attorney General Maura Healey announces $1.7 million rate reduction for Berkshire Gas customers
PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday an agreement with Berkshire Gas Co. reducing its proposed distribution rate increase for 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers by more than $1.7 million. The deal announced by Attorney General Maura T. Healey also prevents the utility from...
Biggest lottery winners from Mass., including record-setting Powerball prize
Of the hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts State Lottery winners dating back to the 1970s, a select few were lucky enough to win lottery prizes totaling $1 million or more. The highest prize ever won in Massachusetts is $758.7 million, which was won in Chicopee by Mavis Wanczyk through the game “Powerball” in 2017. It is the largest jackpot prize won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson reappointed for 8 more years
SPRINGFIELD — The Judges of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts have reappointed Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson to a new, eight-year term beginning on Jan. 6. The reappointment followed the recommendation of a Merit Selection Panel of federal judges, according to an announcement released Friday.
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
Gov. Charlie Baker tells Westfield State students his book ‘not a potboiler’ but vital telling of the ‘how’
WESTFIELD – Gov. Charlie Baker encouraged Westfield State University students Wednesday to consider public service as a career or volunteer. Even, in what some consider a dirty word these days: politics. Public service, he said, is a sure-fire path to personal growth. “Because it forces you — if you...
Multiple Mass. students sick after eating undercooked chicken nuggets, officials say
Students at a Massachusetts school have been getting sick due to undercooked chicken nuggets, officials said Friday. The first incident at Nissitissit Middle School in Pepperell happened on Oct. 27 when about 15 students received undercooked chicken nuggets with their lunch, according to Superintendent Brad Morgan.
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Barnstable state Rep. District (David Vieira vs. Kathleen Fox Alfano)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Republican David Vieira faces Democratic challenger Kathleen Fox Alfano to be state Rep. for the 3rd Barnstable District, which includes parts of Barnstable County on Cape Cod. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Vieira has held...
Former state police union head Dana Pullman, lobbyist Anne Lynch convicted of racketeering, fraud
The former president of the Massachusetts State Police union and a former Massachusetts lobbyist were convicted by a federal jury Thursday of racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office announced. Dana A. Pullman, 60, of Worcester, and Anne M. Lynch, 71,...
Amid layoffs, Twitter sued over alleged violations of Calif. labor law
Layoffs at Twitter started late on Thursday, and already five former employees have filed a lawsuit against the company for allegedly violating California labor law, where the platform’s headquarters is based. The lawsuit claims Twitter violated California’s WARN Act, which requires large employers with more than 100 employees to...
Veterans Day across Pioneer Valley to be commemorated with parades, luncheons and wreath laying ceremonies
With Veterans Day right around the corner and Western Massachusetts communities preparing events in commemoration, retired Brig. Gen. John J. Driscoll of Massachusetts Army National Guard said it is a perfect time to strike up a conversation with a veteran and reengage with American civics. Many veterans, he said, just...
‘Puppy mill’ French bulldog ‘Tebow’ needed surgery, seeks Mass. adopter
A five-year-old French bulldog named “Tebow” is in need of a forever home after arriving in Massachusetts with a group of specialty breed dogs surrendered from “puppy mills” in the Midwest. The pup also recently underwent surgery. The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter were among...
MIAA Girls Soccer State Tournament: Brackets released for Divisions I through V
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its girls soccer statewide tournament brackets Tuesday, with a total of 33 Western Massachusetts teams making the postseason.
Patriots rule 3 starters out and list 7 players as questionable, but there’s good news too
The Patriots will be without more than a quarter of their offensive starters against the Colts, but they received some good news on Friday afternoon, too. David Andrews (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee), and Marcus Cannon (concussion) were all ruled out, but Damien Harris, who missed the entire week of practice due to an illness is questionable. There’s still a shot he’ll suit up on Sunday, and depth at running back is never a bad thing.
