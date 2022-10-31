Last month a federal report showed that the U.S. only had 25 days left of diesel fuel. But despite the seemingly grave warning, this number may not mean what you think. According to Verify, the 25-day metric the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported is based on if refineries stopped producing oil, and if the U.S. stopped importing it from other countries. However, both of those scenarios seem unlikely, experts say.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO