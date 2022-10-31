ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Is there a diesel fuel shortage coming in Massachusetts?

Last month a federal report showed that the U.S. only had 25 days left of diesel fuel. But despite the seemingly grave warning, this number may not mean what you think. According to Verify, the 25-day metric the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported is based on if refineries stopped producing oil, and if the U.S. stopped importing it from other countries. However, both of those scenarios seem unlikely, experts say.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Topgolf coming to Massachusetts, expected to open in 2023

Topgolf is opening its first permanent Massachusetts location in 2023. The company, which has 81 other locations, is bringing its “technology-driven experience” to Canton, which will be the first location in Massachusetts and is projected to open in late 2023. “We get asked all the time when we’re...
CANTON, MA
MassLive.com

Biggest lottery winners from Mass., including record-setting Powerball prize

Of the hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts State Lottery winners dating back to the 1970s, a select few were lucky enough to win lottery prizes totaling $1 million or more. The highest prize ever won in Massachusetts is $758.7 million, which was won in Chicopee by Mavis Wanczyk through the game “Powerball” in 2017. It is the largest jackpot prize won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)

Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: 3rd Barnstable state Rep. District (David Vieira vs. Kathleen Fox Alfano)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Incumbent Republican David Vieira faces Democratic challenger Kathleen Fox Alfano to be state Rep. for the 3rd Barnstable District, which includes parts of Barnstable County on Cape Cod. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Vieira has held...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots rule 3 starters out and list 7 players as questionable, but there’s good news too

The Patriots will be without more than a quarter of their offensive starters against the Colts, but they received some good news on Friday afternoon, too. David Andrews (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee), and Marcus Cannon (concussion) were all ruled out, but Damien Harris, who missed the entire week of practice due to an illness is questionable. There’s still a shot he’ll suit up on Sunday, and depth at running back is never a bad thing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy