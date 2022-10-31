Read full article on original website
Deloris Jean Hamman — UPDATED
Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, Warsaw, died Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Jean was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith (Smith) Geyer. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of ’51 and went on to work at United Telephone Co. retiring as an engineering and construction clerk. On June 11, 1982, Jean married Clarence A. “Al” Hamman, who preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2011, after 29 years of marriage. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw; she enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, working a good jigsaw puzzle and caring for her dog, Tobias.
Kurt Daniel Kline
Kurt Daniel Kline, 69, Bremen, died at 2:04 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1953. On July 12, 1980, he was united in marriage to Kathy (Kate) Wray, who survives. Kurt is also survived by his sons, Daniel Kline, Lakeville, and Jay Kline, Bremen; his sisters,...
Lois A. Stanger — UPDATED
Lois A. (Hare) Stanger, 80, North Manchester, died Nov. 1, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospice, Fort Wayne. Lois was born June 27, 1942. In 1963, Lois married Charles Henry Stanger. Their marriage lasted 12 years; he later preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Charles Todd (Marietta)...
Alan George Kieffaber — UPDATED
Alan George Kieffaber, 83, North Manchester, died early Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Alan was born May 24, 1939. Alan married his wife Marilyn in 1981; she survives. He is also survived by his children Laurie Kieffaber Cornett, Laketon, Alan Nelson, Lincoln, Neb. and...
Lula M. Hall Lounsbery — PENDING
Lula M. Hall Lounsbery, 97, Niles, Mich., formerly of Winamac, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
Good Experience
I’d like to start off with how I know Travis. In 2017, I was involved in a motorcycle versus car accident, injured and unsure of what to do. I was referred to Travis by a family friend. I met with Travis. At that point in my life, I’d never spoken with an attorney before. As I am sitting in his office, I hear footsteps down the stairs. I was expecting a suit-and-tie man to walk through the door. Instead, I see a man in a t-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops walk in, sit down, and introduce himself with a smile and a handshake.
Gerric D. Walker
Gerric Dillon Walker, 46, longtime resident of the Syracuse area, died at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his Cromwell home. Born May 24, 1976, in Goshen, Gerric was the son of Christopher Walker and Vickie (Staker) Kaze. He was a 1995 graduate of Wawasee High School and went on to pursue further education as an occupational therapist.
Norman Beldon Haynes
Norman Beldon Haynes, 88, Plymouth, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in his home in Plymouth. Norman was born April 23, 1934. He married Beverly McLaughlin on Sept. 11, 1965; she survives in Plymouth. Norman is survived by his sons, Jim Haynes, Dowagiac, Mich. and Robert Haynes; his five grandchildren; his...
Ingrid ‘Viv’ Vivian Coyle
Ingrid Vivian “Viv” Coyle, 81, Columbia City, died Oct. 28, 2022, at Baystate Wing Hospital, Palmer, Mass. She was born Feb. 27, 1941. On July 7, 1962, she married Dallas Roy Coyle; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Michelle) Coyle, Larwill and...
Sheryl Schieferstein
Sheryl J. Schieferstein, 66, Churubusco, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born April 3, 1956. Sheryl was married to Kevin Schieferstein on Oct.17, 1980; he survives. Sheryl is also survived by her children, Aron Schieferstein, Lindsey (Michael) Hess and Jackson (Bobbi) Schieferstein; her sisters,...
Kitten M. Grimm
Kitten M. Grimm 63, Rochester, died at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester. She was born Jan. 3, 1959. On Aug. 3, 2006, she married Richard L. Grimm; he survives in Rochester. Additional survivors include her children, Shayla Cox, Rochester, Shawna (Mike) Canham, Daphne, Ala....
Durward ‘Bud’ Glenn Seely
Durward “Bud” Glenn Seely, 86, Fort Wayne, formerly of Milford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. He was born to Glenn and Katherine “Kate” (Wilson) Seely on Jan. 27, 1936, in Hillsdale, Mich. On Sept. 11, 1960, Bud married Jeroldine “Jeri” Rae Bushong; she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2019.
Frances E. Kuehner
Frances E. Kuehner, 67, Columbia City, died at 5:56 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her residence in Columbia City. She was born Aug. 6, 1955. Survivors include her fiancé Dale “Pete” Coffelt, Columbia City; mother Margaret Johnson, Columbia City; children Crystal (Kevin) Felder, Indianapolis and Heather Brown and Jesse Kuehner, both of Columbia City; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson with a great-grandchild on the way; and siblings Bob (Sharon) Brown, Butler, Ron (Deb) Brown, Columbia City, Roger Brown, Fort Wayne, Peggy McConnehey, Columbia City and Bonnie (Lamont) Howard, Largo, Fla.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Precision Medical Technologies Inc. v. Joni Lambert, $551.16. McArthur Counseling Center v. Ginger M. LaPorte, $610. Daniel Rater v. Webster Estates, $420. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior...
Rebecca Triggs-Denzer — UPDATED
Rebecca Elizabeth Triggs-Denzer, known to most as “Becky,” 50, Pierceton, died quietly shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at home in Pierceton. Becky was the daughter of Michael and Maria (Beck) Triggs. She was born in Springfield, Mass., and spent her formative years in that area. She was a graduate of Minnechaug Regional High School and went on to graduate from Westfield State College with a degree in education.
Martha Islas Acosta — UPDATED
Martha P. Islas Acosta, 62, Warsaw, died quietly Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Born Aug. 11, 1960, in Chihuahua, Mexico, she was the daughter of Bernardino Islas and the late Cruz Celia Acosta. She married Jesus Manuel Pacheco on Dec. 18, 1982. The two have shared 39 years together and spent their lives raising their three children.
Fred Clark — North Webster Self-Taught Artist
NORTH WEBSTER — Fred Clark is a longtime resident of North Webster; his mother and father took ownership of the M & M Cafe in North Webster in 1942, which no longer stands. After he graduated high school in 1957, Clark continued his education at Florida State University graduating in 1961.
Harry John Schultz
Harry John Schultz II, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022. John was born Oct. 15, 1941, the son of Harry John Schultz and Emma Jane (McCammon) Schultz. He graduated from Milford High School with the Class of ’59 and went on to attend Indiana University. On Jan. 15, 1977, John married Karen (Denny) Schultz, who survives after 45 years of marriage.
Smith’s Character
I’m writing this letter to endorse Jim Smith for Kosciusko County sheriff. I believe Jim will be very effective in continuing to work and improve the sheriff’s department in all aspects of the job that fall under the sheriff’s responsibility. I have the upmost respect and appreciation...
Silver Alert Declared For Spencerville Man
ALLEN COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Spencerville man. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Collin Quaintance, a 20-year-old white male. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes. He was last...
