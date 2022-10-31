Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after 11-year-old killed in crash in Hallandale Beach
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning in connection with a fatal crash that killed an 11-year-old boy and injured his father in Hallandale Beach, authorities said. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Thomas Hye. Police said Carlos Hunter was driving home with his 11-year-old son,...
Click10.com
51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
NBC Miami
Child Hospitalized After Dump Truck Collides With School Bus in SW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a crash in southwest Miami-Dade involving a dump truck and a school bus and sent one child to the hospital Thursday morning. The crash took place just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 168th Avenue and 336th Street. NBC 6 viewer Eric Gutierrez sent in...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating After Man Shot At While Driving in Fort Lauderdale
Police are investigating after a man was shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale early Thursday. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. Fort Lauderdale Police said the man was driving when an unknown gunman shot at him. No one was injured. Officers...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for shooter after 2 shot in West Park neighborhood
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter after two people were shot in West Park. Deputies responded, around 8 p.m., to the 5200 block of Southwest 22nd Street where a reported shooting occurred. One of the victims was shot in the leg...
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer Shot While Off Duty in Hialeah
An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was shot while off duty in what appears to be a domestic-related incident, according to police. MDPD says the officer was transported in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center in Jackson Memorial Hospital. The officer's name will not be released at this time.
Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
NBC Miami
Off-Duty MDPD Officer Shot in Domestic Incident in Hialeah: Police
An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was shot while off duty in what appears to be a domestic-related incident, according to police. MDPD says the officer was transported in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center in Jackson Memorial Hospital. The officer was shot by his estranged girlfriend who is...
Click10.com
Man, 51, fatally shot at bus stop in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in Florida City. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at a bus stop and busway in the 1600 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue. Police said the victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, but he...
Click10.com
Police in Broward County searching for distraction thieves who target the elderly
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police are on the hunt for a pair of distraction thieves. Coconut Creek police releasing sketches of a man and woman who they say robbed a 94-year-old woman last month. Investigators say the pair posed as landscapers, telling the victim they were hired by her...
Golf Cart DUI Lands Delray Beach Investment Banker In Jail
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Read Full Story Here) -- A Delray Beach financial professional is facing a DUI charge after he allegedly crashed into a dog. The man was driving his golf cart at the time of the incident.
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested in Violent North Lauderdale Robbery of Mom in Front of Kids
A man wanted in connection with a violent robbery of a mother in front of her kids that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale grocery store over the summer has been arrested, authorities said. Marcravio Grace, 27, was arrested Thursday and faces a robbery charge in connection with...
Coral Springs Woman Saved From Fiery Tanker Explosion By Firefighter Boyfriend
Bryan Aparicio and Su Hninyi were on the way to a cruise when the tragedy struck. The couple’s Uber was caught in a horrible accident after another vehicle veered in front of a fuel tanker, causing it to crash and burst into flames. Bryan and Su had seconds to...
NBC Miami
Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Davie
Police are investigating a crash in Davie involving a car hitting a building that killed one person early Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Davie Police said two cars were involved in the crash in the intersection. One driver...
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspects after sports fan robbed, pistol-whipped in Dania Beach hotel
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects after a sports fan in town for a Miami Dolphins game was allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed at a hotel in Dania Beach. The robbery occurred around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 24,...
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING 35-YEAR-OLD DEERFIELD BEACH MAN
BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING 35-YEAR-OLD DEERFIELD BEACH MAN. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 35-year-old Deerfield Beach man. According to detectives, Marcus Williams was last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the area...
NBC Miami
Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in NW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court in West Little River after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just before 8:45 a.m. When...
Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute
MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
