Fort Lauderdale, FL

NBC Miami

CBS Miami

Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. According to police, just after 3:45 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of NW 72nd Street and 13th Avenue, near Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had been shot. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.  
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Click10.com

Man, 51, fatally shot at bus stop in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in Florida City. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. at a bus stop and busway in the 1600 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue. Police said the victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, but he...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Davie

Police are investigating a crash in Davie involving a car hitting a building that killed one person early Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Davie Police said two cars were involved in the crash in the intersection. One driver...
DAVIE, FL
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING 35-YEAR-OLD DEERFIELD BEACH MAN

BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING 35-YEAR-OLD DEERFIELD BEACH MAN. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 35-year-old Deerfield Beach man. According to detectives, Marcus Williams was last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the area...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court in West Little River after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just before 8:45 a.m. When...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute

MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
HIALEAH, FL

