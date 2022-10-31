Read full article on original website
WALB 10
VPD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for aggravated assault
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently searching for a woman that is alleged to have shot a man multiple times, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Angel Clark, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police...
VPD searching for suspect in Friday shooting
Valdosta Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Angel Oriana Clark in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 28.
valdostatoday.com
Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglarizing home
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (AP) — State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.
southgatv.com
WILLACOOCHEE CHIEF OF POLICE ARRESTED ON BURGLARY CHARGES
49-year-old Anthony Williams of Adel was taken into custody and charged with burglary. At the request of the ALAPAHA JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE, the GBI was asked to investigate the actions of the Willacoochee Police Chief. According to preliminary information, Williams burgled a house on October 11. WILLIAMS...
WALB 10
‘I woke up to a young man losing his life this morning’: Fatal Sylvester shooting under investigation
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting incident that left one man dead in Sylvester is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the shooting that led to the death of Kentravis Rutland, 32. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 600...
WCTV
LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his own home Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county. A spokesperson with LCSO tells WCTV it happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Fairbanks Ferry Court. The man suffered...
WALB 10
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
douglasnow.com
Broxton officer busts driver for DUI, possessing suspected ecstasy
Marteze Turner, 35, was recently arrested in Broxton after an officer discovered suspected ecstasy during a traffic stop. According to a Broxton Police Department report, on October 29, a concerned motorist called 911 to advise dispatchers of "bad driving" by a person operating a silver car traveling south on 441 coming into Broxton.
douglasnow.com
Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI
Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
Court documents provide information on shooting on West Pensacola Street
Court documents provide some details about a shooting incident late Saturday night on West Pensacola Street that led to the death of one man and injuries to eight other people.
WCJB
FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak. Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.
WALB 10
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
Two killed in Jefferson County crash
Two people were killed Friday morning following a crash on U.S. Highway 98.
One killed in Thursday morning crash
A 49-year-old man from Killeen, Texas was killed Thursday morning on Interstate 10.
WALB 10
Dog saved from housefire in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) helped save a furry family friend from a house fire on Wednesday. The dog, named Huncho, was found and retrieved by firefighter Coleman Lanier, according to VFD. No injuries have been reported from the fire. VFD said flammable items close to...
Dash-cam video shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers chasing Dodge Hellcat going 160 mph
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released dash cam video shows the high-speed chase where the Florida Highway Patrol said a Dodge Hellcat hit speeds of 160 miles per hour while on Interstate 75. This started Friday at 6:23 a.m., when the FHP communications center in Jacksonville got a call...
WALB 10
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
wgxa.tv
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
WALB 10
Darlene Taylor, Keith Jenkins run in rematch for State House District 173 seat
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With election season here, WALB News 10 is following several races including Georgia House of Representatives District 173. That covers Grady and Thomas County. Darlene Taylor has served as the Georgia Representative for District 173 for 11 years now and said she’s not ready for her...
