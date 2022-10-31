ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

WALB 10

VPD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for aggravated assault

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently searching for a woman that is alleged to have shot a man multiple times, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Angel Clark, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
VALDOSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglarizing home

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (AP) — State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
southgatv.com

WILLACOOCHEE CHIEF OF POLICE ARRESTED ON BURGLARY CHARGES

49-year-old Anthony Williams of Adel was taken into custody and charged with burglary. At the request of the ALAPAHA JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE, the GBI was asked to investigate the actions of the Willacoochee Police Chief. According to preliminary information, Williams burgled a house on October 11. WILLIAMS...
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
WCTV

LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his own home Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county. A spokesperson with LCSO tells WCTV it happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Fairbanks Ferry Court. The man suffered...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft

THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Broxton officer busts driver for DUI, possessing suspected ecstasy

Marteze Turner, 35, was recently arrested in Broxton after an officer discovered suspected ecstasy during a traffic stop. According to a Broxton Police Department report, on October 29, a concerned motorist called 911 to advise dispatchers of "bad driving" by a person operating a silver car traveling south on 441 coming into Broxton.
BROXTON, GA
douglasnow.com

Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI

Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
WCJB

FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak. Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.
UNION COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Dog saved from housefire in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) helped save a furry family friend from a house fire on Wednesday. The dog, named Huncho, was found and retrieved by firefighter Coleman Lanier, according to VFD. No injuries have been reported from the fire. VFD said flammable items close to...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
