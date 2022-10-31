IARN — While the Mississippi River did raise a little thanks to some rains in the past week, it hasn’t been enough to return us to regular shipping volumes. Combine that with high diesel prices and a looming railroad strike, we are in a pickle as we are in the busy season for grain movement in the United States. Harvest always means increased grain shipment traffic around the country. Right now, things aren’t looking much better than before.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO