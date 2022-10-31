Read full article on original website
Transportation headaches continue for grain shippers
IARN — While the Mississippi River did raise a little thanks to some rains in the past week, it hasn’t been enough to return us to regular shipping volumes. Combine that with high diesel prices and a looming railroad strike, we are in a pickle as we are in the busy season for grain movement in the United States. Harvest always means increased grain shipment traffic around the country. Right now, things aren’t looking much better than before.
October Concludes Very Dry, Promise Of Rain During November
Statewide Iowa — October wrapped up as one of Iowa’s 20 driest Octobers in 150 years of record keeping. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the northwest and central regions of the state were as much as two-and-a-half inches below normal for rainfall for the month. Temperatures were widely...
Weekly DNR Fishing Report for Northwest Iowa
Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released the week’s fishing report, effective Thursday, November 3, 2022. Lake temperature is in the upper 40s. The water level is 10 inches below crest. There has been a fairly good crappie, bluegill and yellow perch bite recently. Walleye fishing is picking up. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
Iowans Say ‘Woo-Hoo’ For Powerball Tickets
Statewide Iowa — Powerball tickets are a hot ticket in Iowa lately. There are about three-point-two million people living in Iowa, and the Iowa Lottery says the latest Powerball drawing saw two-point-six million dollars in sales, just within the state. That includes more than two-point-one million dollars in Iowa sales just on Monday.
Iowa Defense Gets Ready For Purdue
Iowa’s defense looks to help turnaround the series against Purdue this week. The Boilermakers have won four of the last five meetings and during that span have averaged better than 26 points per game. That’s Iowa corner Riley Moss who will go up against former Hawkeye receivers Charlie Jones...
Sports Scores For Thursday November 3rd
The State Volleyball Tournament wraps up with Championship Thursday at Xtreme Arena in Coralville. Also on the schedule is the quarterfinal round of the 8 player football playoffs. State Volleyball Championship Games. Class 5A. #1 Iowa City Liberty 3, #3 Pleasant Valley 1. Class 4A. #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 3,...
Sports Schedule For Friday November 4th
OABCIG (9-1) at Spirit Lake (10-0) Pod C. Crestwood, Cresco (7-3) at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque (8-2) Centerville (8-2) at Williamsburg (10-0) Western Christian, Hull (8-2) at West Sioux, Hawarden (9-1) Pod B. MFL MarMac (9-1) at West Branch (10-0) Pod C. Sigourney/Keota (8-2) at Van Meter (9-1) Pod D. Pella...
